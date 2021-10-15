Sep 4, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack head coach Jay Norvell looks on before a game against the California Golden Bears at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers heavily favor the Nevada Wolf Pack (4-1, 0-0 MWC) when they host the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (3-3, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in a matchup between MWC opponents at Mackay Stadium. Nevada is favored by two touchdowns. The over/under is set at 61 points for the game.

Odds for Nevada vs. Hawaii

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Nevada -14 61

Over/Under Insights

Nevada and its opponents have scored at least 61 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this season.

Hawaii's games have gone over 61 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.6, is 3.6 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 55.8 points per game, 5.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Wolf Pack games have an average total of 56.8 points this season, 4.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 61-point over/under for this game is 3.7 points below the 64.7 points per game average total in Rainbow Warriors games this season.

Nevada Stats and Trends

Nevada has three wins against the spread in five games this season.

The Wolf Pack have been favored by 14 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Nevada's games this year have hit the over four times in five opportunities (80%).

The Wolf Pack rack up 5.8 more points per game (36.8) than the Rainbow Warriors surrender (31.0).

Nevada is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 31.0 points.

The Wolf Pack average 443.0 yards per game, just 5.7 more than the 437.3 the Rainbow Warriors give up per matchup.

In games that Nevada picks up more than 437.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Wolf Pack have three turnovers, 13 fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have takeaways (16).

Hawaii Stats and Trends

Hawaii has three wins against the spread in six games this season.

The Rainbow Warriors have been underdogs by 14 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Hawaii's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

The Rainbow Warriors average 3.0 more points per game (27.8) than the Wolf Pack give up (24.8).

When Hawaii scores more than 24.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Rainbow Warriors collect 42.9 more yards per game (417.5) than the Wolf Pack give up per matchup (374.6).

When Hawaii picks up over 374.6 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year the Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 12 times, five more than the Wolf Pack's takeaways (7).

Season Stats