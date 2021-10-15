Oct 9, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell (7) runs with the ball during the second half against the Florida State Seminoles at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The North Carolina Tar Heels (3-3, 0-0 ACC) host the Miami Hurricanes (2-3, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in matchup between ACC opponents at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Miami is a 7.5-point underdog. The total for this game has been set at 63 points.

Odds for North Carolina vs. Miami

Favorite Spread Total North Carolina -7.5 63

Over/Under Insights

North Carolina and its opponents have gone over the current 63-point total in three of six games (50%) this season.

Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 63 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 65.9, is 2.9 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 9.3 points greater than the 53.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Tar Heels games this season is 66.8, 3.8 points more than Saturday's over/under of 63.

The 63 over/under in this game is 4.5 points higher than the 58.5 average total in Hurricanes games this season.

North Carolina Stats and Trends

Against the spread, North Carolina is 3-3-0 this year.

The Tar Heels are 3-2 ATS when favored by 7.5 points or more this season.

North Carolina's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).

This year, the Tar Heels put up 8.5 more points per game (35.5) than the Hurricanes surrender (27).

North Carolina is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 27 points.

The Tar Heels rack up 486.2 yards per game, 100.6 more yards than the 385.6 the Hurricanes give up per outing.

North Carolina is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team churns out over 385.6 yards.

This year, the Tar Heels have turned the ball over nine times, five more than the Hurricanes' takeaways (4).

Miami Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Miami has one win against the spread.

This season, the Hurricanes are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 7.5 points or more.

Miami's games this season have eclipsed the over/under one time in five opportunities (20%).

The Hurricanes rack up 3.7 more points per game (30.4) than the Tar Heels give up (26.7).

When Miami records more than 26.7 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Hurricanes average 66.4 more yards per game (438.4) than the Tar Heels give up (372).

When Miami totals more than 372 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year the Hurricanes have turned the ball over seven times, while the Tar Heels have forced 7 turnovers.

Season Stats