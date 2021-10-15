Sep 18, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Northern Illinois Huskies running back Jay Ducker (8) is tackled by defensive back DJ Turner (5) and Michigan Wolverines defensive back Brad Hawkins (2) in the first half. at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Northern Illinois Huskies (4-2, 0-0 MAC) host the Bowling Green Falcons (2-4, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in matchup between MAC foes at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium. Bowling Green is a 9-point underdog. The total for this game has been set at 45 points.

Odds for Northern Illinois vs. Bowling Green

Favorite Spread Total Northern Illinois -9 45

Over/Under Insights

Northern Illinois' games this season have gone over 45 points four of six times.

Bowling Green has combined with its opponents to score more than 45 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to average 45.2 points per game, 0.2 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 55 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 10 more than the 45 total in this contest.

The Huskies and their opponents have scored an average of 55.3 points per game in 2021, 10.3 more than Saturday's total.

The 45-point over/under for this game is 5.6 points below the 50.6 points per game average total in Falcons games this season.

Northern Illinois Stats and Trends

Northern Illinois has played six games, with four wins against the spread.

The Huskies covered the spread in their only game when favored by 9 points or more.

Northern Illinois' games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Huskies score 3.8 more points per game (27.5) than the Falcons surrender (23.7).

When Northern Illinois records more than 23.7 points, it is 2-0-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Huskies rack up 35.4 more yards per game (380.2) than the Falcons allow per matchup (344.8).

In games that Northern Illinois picks up over 344.8 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Huskies have turned the ball over nine times this season, one fewer than the Falcons have forced (10).

Bowling Green Stats and Trends

Bowling Green is 5-1-0 against the spread this year.

This year, the Falcons have an against-the-spread record of 4-0 in their four games as an underdog of 9 points or more.

Bowling Green's games this year have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).

This season the Falcons score 13.6 fewer points per game (17.7) than the Huskies allow (31.3).

The Falcons collect 119.7 fewer yards per game (291.5) than the Huskies allow (411.2).

The Falcons have turned the ball over 12 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Huskies have forced (5).

Season Stats