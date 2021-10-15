Sep 25, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Carl Richardson (9) runs and is tackled by Ohio Bobcats cornerback Pierre Kemeni (7) during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers project a competitive game between Big Ten opponents when the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-3, 0-0 Big Ten) visit the Northwestern Wildcats (2-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Ryan Field. Northwestern is a 2.5-point underdogs. A total of 44.5 points has been set for this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Rutgers vs. Northwestern

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Rutgers -2.5 44.5

Over/Under Insights

Rutgers and its opponents have combined for 44.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just twice this season.

In 60% of Northwestern's games this season (3/5), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 44.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49, is 4.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 50 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 5.5 more than the 44.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Scarlet Knights games this season is 50.7, 6.2 points above Saturday's total of 44.5.

In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 48.0 points, 3.5 more than the set total in this contest.

Rutgers Stats and Trends

Rutgers is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Scarlet Knights have always covered the spread this season when favored by 2.5 points or more.

Rutgers' games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Scarlet Knights rack up 27.0 points per game, comparable to the 27.2 per contest the Wildcats surrender.

Rutgers is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 27.2 points.

The Scarlet Knights collect 93.9 fewer yards per game (354.7) than the Wildcats give up per matchup (448.6).

The Scarlet Knights have turned the ball over five times this season, three fewer than the Wildcats have forced (8).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Rutgers at SISportsbook.

Northwestern Stats and Trends

Northwestern has one win against the spread in five games this year.

The Wildcats have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.

Northwestern's games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).

The Wildcats put up just 0.8 fewer points per game (22.0) than the Scarlet Knights give up (22.8).

Northwestern is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 22.8 points.

The Wildcats average only 2.4 more yards per game (367.2) than the Scarlet Knights give up (364.8).

Northwestern is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team totals more than 364.8 yards.

This season the Wildcats have nine turnovers, one fewer than the Scarlet Knights have takeaways (10).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats