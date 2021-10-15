Oct 9, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley speaks with Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) before a two point conversion during the fourth quarter against the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners (6-0, 0-0 Big 12) are massive, 13.5-point favorites at home at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium against the TCU Horned Frogs (3-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021. Both teams have productive offenses, with the Sooners eighth in points per game, and the Horned Frogs 16th. The over/under is 64 for the outing.

Odds for Oklahoma vs. TCU

Favorite Spread Total Oklahoma -13.5 64

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma and its opponents have gone over the current 64-point total in four of six games (66.7%) this season.

TCU has combined with its opponents to score more than 64 points in three of four games this season.

The two teams combine to average 79.6 points per game, 15.6 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 51.8 points per game, 12.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Sooners and their opponents score an average of 62 points per game, two fewer than Saturday's total.

The 59.5 PPG average total in Horned Frogs games this season is 4.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Oklahoma Stats and Trends

Oklahoma has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

This season, the Sooners have just one against the spread win in four games as a favorite of 13.5 points or more.

Oklahoma's games this year have hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).

This year, the Sooners put up 13.2 more points per game (41.2) than the Horned Frogs give up (28).

When Oklahoma scores more than 28 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Sooners collect 42.3 more yards per game (471.5) than the Horned Frogs give up per matchup (429.2).

When Oklahoma amasses over 429.2 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Sooners have six giveaways this season, while the Horned Frogs have seven takeaways .

TCU Stats and Trends

TCU has covered the spread on one occasion this year.

TCU's games this year have hit the over three times in four opportunities (75%).

The Horned Frogs average 14.6 more points per game (38.4) than the Sooners allow (23.8).

TCU is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team records more than 23.8 points.

The Horned Frogs average 91.5 more yards per game (444.8) than the Sooners give up (353.3).

When TCU totals over 353.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Horned Frogs have turned the ball over six times, four fewer times than the Sooners have forced turnovers (10).

Season Stats