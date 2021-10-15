Publish date:
Oklahoma vs. TCU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners (6-0, 0-0 Big 12) are massive, 13.5-point favorites at home at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium against the TCU Horned Frogs (3-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021. Both teams have productive offenses, with the Sooners eighth in points per game, and the Horned Frogs 16th. The over/under is 64 for the outing.
Odds for Oklahoma vs. TCU
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Oklahoma
-13.5
64
Over/Under Insights
- Oklahoma and its opponents have gone over the current 64-point total in four of six games (66.7%) this season.
- TCU has combined with its opponents to score more than 64 points in three of four games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 79.6 points per game, 15.6 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 51.8 points per game, 12.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Sooners and their opponents score an average of 62 points per game, two fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 59.5 PPG average total in Horned Frogs games this season is 4.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Oklahoma Stats and Trends
- Oklahoma has covered the spread on two occasions this year.
- This season, the Sooners have just one against the spread win in four games as a favorite of 13.5 points or more.
- Oklahoma's games this year have hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).
- This year, the Sooners put up 13.2 more points per game (41.2) than the Horned Frogs give up (28).
- When Oklahoma scores more than 28 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Sooners collect 42.3 more yards per game (471.5) than the Horned Frogs give up per matchup (429.2).
- When Oklahoma amasses over 429.2 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Sooners have six giveaways this season, while the Horned Frogs have seven takeaways .
TCU Stats and Trends
- TCU has covered the spread on one occasion this year.
- TCU's games this year have hit the over three times in four opportunities (75%).
- The Horned Frogs average 14.6 more points per game (38.4) than the Sooners allow (23.8).
- TCU is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team records more than 23.8 points.
- The Horned Frogs average 91.5 more yards per game (444.8) than the Sooners give up (353.3).
- When TCU totals over 353.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Horned Frogs have turned the ball over six times, four fewer times than the Sooners have forced turnovers (10).
Season Stats
|Oklahoma
|Stats
|TCU
41.2
Avg. Points Scored
38.4
23.8
Avg. Points Allowed
28
471.5
Avg. Total Yards
444.8
353.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
429.2
6
Giveaways
6
10
Takeaways
7