The No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels (4-1, 0-0 SEC) are just 2.5-point favorites on the road at Neyland Stadium against the Tennessee Volunteers (4-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021. Both squads feature high-powered rushing attacks, with the Rebels fifth in rushing yards per game, and the Volunteers sixth. A total of 83 points has been set for this game.

Odds for Ole Miss vs. Tennessee

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Ole Miss -2.5 83

Over/Under Insights

Ole Miss and its opponents have combined for 83 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just one time this year.

Tennessee has combined with its opponents to score more than 83 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to score 87.7 points per game, 4.7 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 30.5 points greater than the 52.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Rebels games have an average total of 73.1 points this season, 9.9 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 59.2 PPG average total in Volunteers games this season is 23.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

Ole Miss has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

This season, the Rebels have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Ole Miss' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 75% of its opportunities (three times in four games with a set point total).

The Rebels put up 46.2 points per game, 24.7 more than the Volunteers surrender per contest (21.5).

Ole Miss is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 21.5 points.

The Rebels collect 217.3 more yards per game (561.6) than the Volunteers allow per outing (344.3).

Ole Miss is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team picks up over 344.3 yards.

The Rebels have turned the ball over three times this season, five fewer than the Volunteers have forced (8).

Tennessee Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Tennessee is 3-3-0 this season.

The Volunteers have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).

Tennessee's games this season have gone over the total in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).

The Volunteers rack up 10.5 more points per game (41.5) than the Rebels surrender (31).

Tennessee is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team notches more than 31 points.

The Volunteers collect 474 yards per game, 41.8 more yards than the 432.2 the Rebels allow.

Tennessee is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals more than 432.2 yards.

The Volunteers have turned the ball over six times, two fewer times than the Rebels have forced turnovers (8).

Season Stats