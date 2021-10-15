Publish date:
Oregon vs. Cal College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The No. 9 Oregon Ducks (4-1, 0-0 Pac-12) are 13.5-point favorites when they host the California Golden Bears (1-4, 0-0 Pac-12) in a Pac-12 matchup on Friday, October 15, 2021 at Autzen Stadium. The contest has a point total of 54.
Odds for Oregon vs. Cal
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Oregon
-13.5
54
Over/Under Insights
- Oregon and its opponents have gone over 54 points in all five games this season.
- Cal and its opponents have combined to score more than 54 points in three of five games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60, is 6.0 points more than Friday's over/under.
- The 49.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.6 fewer than the 54 total in this contest.
- Ducks games this season feature an average total of 59.3 points, a number 5.3 points higher than Friday's over/under.
- The 54 over/under in this game is 4.4 points above the 49.6 average total in Golden Bears games this season.
Oregon Stats and Trends
- Oregon has one win against the spread in five games this year.
- The Ducks have been favored by 13.5 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Oregon's games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).
- This year, the Ducks rack up 8.2 more points per game (35.8) than the Golden Bears surrender (27.6).
- Oregon is 1-3 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 27.6 points.
- The Ducks average 421.2 yards per game, 22.0 more yards than the 399.2 the Golden Bears give up per matchup.
- In games that Oregon amasses over 399.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- This year, the Ducks have two turnovers, four fewer than the Golden Bears have takeaways (6).
Cal Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Cal has two wins against the spread.
- Cal's games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).
- The Golden Bears average 24.2 points per game, comparable to the 21.8 the Ducks give up.
- Cal is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team notches more than 21.8 points.
- The Golden Bears rack up just 1.8 fewer yards per game (407.2) than the Ducks give up (409.0).
- When Cal amasses over 409.0 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Golden Bears have six giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 13 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Oregon
|Stats
|Cal
35.8
Avg. Points Scored
24.2
21.8
Avg. Points Allowed
27.6
421.2
Avg. Total Yards
407.2
409.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
399.2
2
Giveaways
6
13
Takeaways
6