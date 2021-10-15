Oct 2, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown (13) prepares to throw the football during the second quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 9 Oregon Ducks (4-1, 0-0 Pac-12) are 13.5-point favorites when they host the California Golden Bears (1-4, 0-0 Pac-12) in a Pac-12 matchup on Friday, October 15, 2021 at Autzen Stadium. The contest has a point total of 54.

Odds for Oregon vs. Cal

Favorite Spread Total Oregon -13.5 54

Over/Under Insights

Oregon and its opponents have gone over 54 points in all five games this season.

Cal and its opponents have combined to score more than 54 points in three of five games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60, is 6.0 points more than Friday's over/under.

The 49.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.6 fewer than the 54 total in this contest.

Ducks games this season feature an average total of 59.3 points, a number 5.3 points higher than Friday's over/under.

The 54 over/under in this game is 4.4 points above the 49.6 average total in Golden Bears games this season.

Oregon Stats and Trends

Oregon has one win against the spread in five games this year.

The Ducks have been favored by 13.5 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Oregon's games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).

This year, the Ducks rack up 8.2 more points per game (35.8) than the Golden Bears surrender (27.6).

Oregon is 1-3 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 27.6 points.

The Ducks average 421.2 yards per game, 22.0 more yards than the 399.2 the Golden Bears give up per matchup.

In games that Oregon amasses over 399.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year, the Ducks have two turnovers, four fewer than the Golden Bears have takeaways (6).

Cal Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Cal has two wins against the spread.

Cal's games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).

The Golden Bears average 24.2 points per game, comparable to the 21.8 the Ducks give up.

Cal is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team notches more than 21.8 points.

The Golden Bears rack up just 1.8 fewer yards per game (407.2) than the Ducks give up (409.0).

When Cal amasses over 409.0 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Golden Bears have six giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 13 takeaways .

