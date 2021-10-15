Publish date:
Patrick Mahomes II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Kansas City vs. Washington
Before Patrick Mahomes II hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) and the Washington Football Team (2-3) face off in a Week 6 matchup from FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Odds
|Pass Yds
|Pass Yds Payout
|Pass Tds
|Pass Tds Payout
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
309.5
-114
2.5
-148
17.5
-115
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Chiefs vs. Washington Odds
Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mahomes has passed for 1,479 yards (295.8 per game) while completing 69.2% of his passes (135-for-195), with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions.
- He has added 153 rushing yards (30.6 ypg) on 23 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- The Chiefs, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.7% of the time while running the football 39.3% of the time.
- Mahomes accounts for 63.6% of his team's red zone plays, with 28 of his 195 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
1
Rushing Yards Prop
3
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
5
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. Washington
- In one matchup against the Football Team, Mahomes had zero passing yards, 309.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
- Mahomes did not throw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Football Team.
- This week Mahomes will face the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense (301.4 yards allowed per game).
- The Football Team have allowed 14 touchdowns through the air (2.8 per game). They are 30th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Bills, Mahomes racked up 272 yards while completing 61.1% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns with two interceptions.
- He also added 61 yards on eight carries, averaging 7.6 yards per carry without a touchdown.
- Mahomes has passed for 799 yards while completing 65.6% of his throws (84-of-128), with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions (266.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.
- He's also helped out on the ground, with 132 rushing yards (44.0 ypg) on 17 carries.
Mahomes' Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyreek Hill
51
26.2%
37
516
4
6
21.4%
Travis Kelce
42
21.5%
30
369
4
4
14.3%
Mecole Hardman
30
15.4%
22
199
1
4
14.3%
