Sep 25, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) leaves the field after defeating the New Hampshire Wildcats at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 77-7. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Panthers (4-1, 0-0 ACC) will test their first-ranked scoring offense against the Virginia Tech Hokies (3-2, 0-0 ACC), who have the No. 93 scoring defense in college football, on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Panthers are favored by 5 points in the game. The point total is set at 56 for the outing.

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Virginia Tech

Favorite Spread Total Pittsburgh -5 56

Over/Under Insights

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to go over 56 points in all five games this season.

Virginia Tech's games have gone over 56 points in just one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 77, is 21 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 41.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 14.8 fewer than the 56 total in this contest.

The average total in Panthers games this season is 56.2, 0.2 points more than Saturday's total of 56.

In 2021, games involving the Hokies have averaged a total of 53.4 points, 2.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

Pittsburgh has four wins against the spread in five games this season.

The Panthers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 5 points or more (in three chances).

Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the total in five out of five opportunities.

The Panthers average 52.4 points per game, 33.8 more than the Hokies allow per contest (18.6).

When Pittsburgh puts up more than 18.6 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Panthers average 212.2 more yards per game (554.2) than the Hokies give up per contest (342).

Pittsburgh is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team totals over 342 yards.

This year, the Panthers have five turnovers, three fewer than the Hokies have takeaways (8).

Virginia Tech Stats and Trends

So far this season Virginia Tech has two wins against the spread.

The Hokies covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 5 points or more.

Virginia Tech's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

The Hokies score just two more points per game (24.6) than the Panthers surrender (22.6).

Virginia Tech is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team scores more than 22.6 points.

The Hokies collect just nine fewer yards per game (329.4) than the Panthers allow per outing (338.4).

The Hokies have six giveaways this season, while the Panthers have eight takeaways .

