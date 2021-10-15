Publish date:
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) are less than a touchdown favorite (-5.5) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 against the Seattle Seahawks (2-3). The over/under is set at 42.5.
Odds for Steelers vs. Seahawks
Over/under insights
- Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 42.5-point total in three of five games (60%) this season.
- Seattle's games have gone over 42.5 points in all five opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42.8, is 0.3 points more than Sunday's over/under.
- The 47.6 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 5.1 more than the 42.5 total in this contest.
- Steelers games this season feature an average total of 44.3 points, a number 1.8 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- The 52.3 PPG average total in Seahawks games this season is 9.8 points more than this game's over/under.
Steelers stats and trends
- So far this year Pittsburgh has two wins against the spread.
- The Steelers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 5.5 points or more.
- Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).
- The Steelers rack up 18.8 points per game, 6.4 fewer than the Seahawks allow per matchup (25.2).
- The Steelers average 131.2 fewer yards per game (319.6), than the Seahawks give up per outing (450.8).
- This year, the Steelers have turned the ball over six times, one more than the Seahawks' takeaways (5).
Seahawks stats and trends
- Seattle has two wins against the spread in five games this season.
- Seattle's games this season have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).
- This season the Seahawks score just 1.6 more points per game (24) than the Steelers surrender (22.4).
- Seattle is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 22.4 points.
- The Seahawks average 351 yards per game, only 10 fewer than the 361 the Steelers give up.
- In games that Seattle totals more than 361 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Seahawks have turned the ball over three times, one fewer times than the Steelers have forced turnovers (4).
Home and road insights
- Pittsburgh has covered the spread once at home, and is 1-2 overall there, this year.
- The Steelers are winless ATS (0-1) as 5.5-point favorites or greater at home.
- This year, in three home games, Pittsburgh has gone over the total once.
- The average point total in Steelers home games this season is 42.7 points, 0.2 more than this outing's over/under (42.5).
- Seattle is 2-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.
- Seattle has not hit the over in three road games this year.
- Seahawks away games this season average 51.5 total points, 9.0 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).
