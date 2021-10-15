Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) passes the ball against the Denver Broncos during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) are less than a touchdown favorite (-5.5) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 against the Seattle Seahawks (2-3). The over/under is set at 42.5.

Odds for Steelers vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 42.5-point total in three of five games (60%) this season.

Seattle's games have gone over 42.5 points in all five opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42.8, is 0.3 points more than Sunday's over/under.

The 47.6 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 5.1 more than the 42.5 total in this contest.

Steelers games this season feature an average total of 44.3 points, a number 1.8 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 52.3 PPG average total in Seahawks games this season is 9.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Steelers stats and trends

So far this year Pittsburgh has two wins against the spread.

The Steelers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 5.5 points or more.

Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

The Steelers rack up 18.8 points per game, 6.4 fewer than the Seahawks allow per matchup (25.2).

The Steelers average 131.2 fewer yards per game (319.6), than the Seahawks give up per outing (450.8).

This year, the Steelers have turned the ball over six times, one more than the Seahawks' takeaways (5).

Seahawks stats and trends

Seattle has two wins against the spread in five games this season.

Seattle's games this season have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

This season the Seahawks score just 1.6 more points per game (24) than the Steelers surrender (22.4).

Seattle is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 22.4 points.

The Seahawks average 351 yards per game, only 10 fewer than the 361 the Steelers give up.

In games that Seattle totals more than 361 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Seahawks have turned the ball over three times, one fewer times than the Steelers have forced turnovers (4).

Home and road insights

Pittsburgh has covered the spread once at home, and is 1-2 overall there, this year.

The Steelers are winless ATS (0-1) as 5.5-point favorites or greater at home.

This year, in three home games, Pittsburgh has gone over the total once.

The average point total in Steelers home games this season is 42.7 points, 0.2 more than this outing's over/under (42.5).

Seattle is 2-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.

Seattle has not hit the over in three road games this year.

Seahawks away games this season average 51.5 total points, 9.0 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

