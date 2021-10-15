Oct 10, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) readies for the snap as fans cheer during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Sam Darnold, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. This Week 6 matchup sees Darnold's Carolina Panthers (3-2) square off against the Minnesota Vikings (2-3) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Sam Darnold Prop Bet Odds

Panthers vs. Vikings Odds

Sam Darnold Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Darnold has passed for 1,366 yards (273.2 per game) while completing 65.6% of his passes (120-for-183), with six touchdowns and six interceptions.

He's also helped out on the ground, with 62 rushing yards (12.4 ypg) on 22 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The Panthers have run 55.5% passing plays and 44.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

Darnold accounts for 42.6% of his team's red zone plays, with 20 of his 183 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 4 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 4

Matchup vs. Minnesota

In one matchup against the Vikings, Darnold had 206 passing yards, 206.0 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.

Darnold threw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Vikings.

This week Darnold will face the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense (263.4 yards allowed per game).

At 1.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Vikings defense is ranked fifth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Darnold put together a 177-yard performance against the Eagles last week, completing 56.8% of his pass attempts and throwing for one touchdown with three interceptions.

Darnold has 782 passing yards (260.7 ypg), completing 63.6% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and five interceptions over his last three games.

He has added 56 rushing yards (18.7 ypg) on 16 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Darnold's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.J. Moore 50 27.3% 35 440 3 4 20.0% Robby Anderson 29 15.8% 12 179 1 1 5.0% Christian McCaffrey 17 9.3% 16 163 0 1 5.0%

Powered By Data Skrive