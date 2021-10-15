Oct 9, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs head coach Brady Hoke meets with New Mexico Lobos head coach Danny Gonzales following the 31-7 victory at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

MWC foes square off when the No. 24 San Diego State Aztecs (5-0, 0-0 MWC) visit the San Jose State Spartans (3-3, 0-0 MWC) on Friday, October 15, 2021 at CEFCU Stadium. San Diego State is favored by 9.5 points. This matchup has an over/under of 41 points.

Odds for San Diego State vs. San Jose State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total San Diego State -9.5 41

Over/Under Insights

San Diego State has combined with its opponents to score more than 41 points in three of five games this season.

So far this season, 50% of San Jose State's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Friday's total of 41.

Friday's over/under is 15.1 points lower than the two team's combined 56.1 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 40.4 points per game, 0.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Aztecs games this season is 44.6, 3.6 points more than Friday's over/under of 41.

The 41-point total for this game is 15.1 points below the 56.1 points per game average total in Spartans games this season.

San Diego State Stats and Trends

San Diego State is 4-1-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Aztecs have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 9.5 points or more.

San Diego State's games this year have hit the over in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).

This year, the Aztecs put up 11.8 more points per game (35.6) than the Spartans allow (23.8).

When San Diego State scores more than 23.8 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Aztecs collect only 0.7 more yards per game (370.2), than the Spartans allow per matchup (369.5).

San Diego State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team amasses over 369.5 yards.

The Aztecs have turned the ball over six times this season, three more turnovers than the Spartans have forced (3).

San Jose State Stats and Trends

San Jose State has covered the spread once this year.

This season, the Spartans are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 9.5 points or more.

San Jose State's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

The Spartans average 3.9 more points per game (20.5) than the Aztecs allow (16.6).

When San Jose State records more than 16.6 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Spartans collect 333.0 yards per game, 63.0 more yards than the 270.0 the Aztecs allow.

In games that San Jose State picks up more than 270.0 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Spartans have turned the ball over four more times (13 total) than the Aztecs have forced a turnover (9) this season.

