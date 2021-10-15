Oct 2, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back MarShawn Lloyd (1) drops a pass against the Troy Trojans in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

SEC opponents square off when the South Carolina Gamecocks (3-3, 0-0 SEC) host the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-4, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Williams-Brice Stadium. South Carolina is favored by 18.5 points. The total is 51 points for this matchup.

Odds for South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt

Favorite Spread Total South Carolina -18.5 51

Over/Under Insights

South Carolina and its opponents have combined for 51 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this year.

So far this season, 60% of Vanderbilt's games (3/5) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 51.

Saturday's total is 15.7 points higher than the combined 35.3 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 7.2 points fewer than the 58.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Gamecocks games have an average total of 50.6 points this season, 0.4 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 53.2 PPG average total in Commodores games this season is 2.2 points more than this game's over/under.

South Carolina Stats and Trends

South Carolina has three wins against the spread in six games this season.

South Carolina's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

This year, the Gamecocks put up 14.2 fewer points per game (22) than the Commodores surrender (36.2).

The Gamecocks average 336.3 yards per game, 116.2 fewer yards than the 452.5 the Commodores give up per outing.

The Gamecocks have turned the ball over four more times (10 total) than the Commodores have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Vanderbilt Stats and Trends

Vanderbilt has one win against the spread in six games this year.

The Commodores have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 18.5 points or more.

Vanderbilt's games this year have gone over the point total three times in five opportunities (60%).

The Commodores average 8.7 fewer points per game (13.3) than the Gamecocks allow (22).

Vanderbilt is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 22 points.

The Commodores average just 18.5 fewer yards per game (310.7) than the Gamecocks allow per outing (329.2).

When Vanderbilt piles up more than 329.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year the Commodores have 12 turnovers, two fewer than the Gamecocks have takeaways (14).

Season Stats