Oct 8, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Elijah Higgins (6) makes a catch against Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back DeAndre Pierce (2) during PAC-12 action at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Ncaa Football Stanford At Arizona State

Oddsmakers project a competitive game between Pac-12 foes when the Stanford Cardinal (3-3, 0-0 Pac-12) visit the Washington State Cougars (3-3, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Martin Stadium. Washington State is a 1.5-point underdogs. A total of 52.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Stanford vs. Washington State

Favorite Spread Total Stanford -1.5 52.5

Over/Under Insights

Stanford and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in four of six games this season.

So far this season, 50% of Washington State's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 52.5.

The two teams combine to score 50.1 points per game, 2.4 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 51.8 points per game, 0.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Cardinal games this season is 54.4, 1.9 points above Saturday's total of 52.5.

The 59.5 PPG average total in Cougars games this season is 7.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Stanford Stats and Trends

Stanford is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinal have been favored by 1.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Stanford's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Cardinal rack up 25.8 points per game, comparable to the 24.8 per matchup the Cougars allow.

Stanford is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 24.8 points.

The Cardinal rack up 47.3 fewer yards per game (352.2) than the Cougars give up per matchup (399.5).

The Cardinal have five giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 13 takeaways .

Washington State Stats and Trends

Washington State is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

So far this season, the Cougars have been installed as underdogs by a 1.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.

Washington State's games this year have hit the over one time in six opportunities (16.7%).

The Cougars put up just 2.7 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Cardinal give up (27.0).

When Washington State scores more than 27.0 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Cougars collect 373.7 yards per game, 34.5 fewer yards than the 408.2 the Cardinal give up.

In games that Washington State piles up over 408.2 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Cougars have turned the ball over seven more times (12 total) than the Cardinal have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Season Stats