The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1) are 7-point favorites heading into their matchup on Thursday, October 14, 2021 against the Philadelphia Eagles (2-3). A 52.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Eagles

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to put up more than 52.5 points in four of five games this season.

Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in two games this season.

Thursday's total is 3.9 points lower than the two team's combined 56.4 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 49.2 points per game, 3.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Buccaneers games this season is 51.4, 1.1 points fewer than Thursday's over/under of 52.5.

In 2020, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 49.7 points, 2.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay has two wins against the spread in five games this season.

This season, the Buccaneers have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 7 points or more.

Tampa Bay's games this year have hit the over on four of five set point totals (80%).

The Buccaneers rack up 8.6 more points per game (33.4) than the Eagles surrender (24.8).

Tampa Bay is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 24.8 points.

The Buccaneers rack up 431.4 yards per game, 96.8 more yards than the 334.6 the Eagles allow per outing.

Tampa Bay is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team churns out more than 334.6 yards.

This year, the Buccaneers have turned the ball over five times, while the Eagles have forced five.

Eagles stats and trends

Thus far this season Philadelphia has two wins against the spread.

This year, the Eagles are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 7 points or more.

Philadelphia's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in five opportunities (40%).

This season the Eagles score just 1.4 fewer points per game (23) than the Buccaneers surrender (24.4).

When Philadelphia scores more than 24.4 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Eagles rack up only 12.4 more yards per game (372.6) than the Buccaneers give up (360.2).

In games that Philadelphia piles up more than 360.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This season the Eagles have four turnovers, four fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (8).

Home and road insights

This season, Eagles home games average 51.3 points, 1.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under (52.5).

Buccaneers away games this season average 52.3 total points, 0.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (52.5).

