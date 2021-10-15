Publish date:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1) are 7-point favorites heading into their matchup on Thursday, October 14, 2021 against the Philadelphia Eagles (2-3). A 52.5-point over/under is set for the game.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Buccaneers vs. Eagles
Over/under insights
- Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to put up more than 52.5 points in four of five games this season.
- Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in two games this season.
- Thursday's total is 3.9 points lower than the two team's combined 56.4 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 49.2 points per game, 3.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Buccaneers games this season is 51.4, 1.1 points fewer than Thursday's over/under of 52.5.
- In 2020, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 49.7 points, 2.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Buccaneers stats and trends
- Tampa Bay has two wins against the spread in five games this season.
- This season, the Buccaneers have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 7 points or more.
- Tampa Bay's games this year have hit the over on four of five set point totals (80%).
- The Buccaneers rack up 8.6 more points per game (33.4) than the Eagles surrender (24.8).
- Tampa Bay is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 24.8 points.
- The Buccaneers rack up 431.4 yards per game, 96.8 more yards than the 334.6 the Eagles allow per outing.
- Tampa Bay is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team churns out more than 334.6 yards.
- This year, the Buccaneers have turned the ball over five times, while the Eagles have forced five.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Tampa Bay's matchup with the Eagles.
Eagles stats and trends
- Thus far this season Philadelphia has two wins against the spread.
- This year, the Eagles are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 7 points or more.
- Philadelphia's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in five opportunities (40%).
- This season the Eagles score just 1.4 fewer points per game (23) than the Buccaneers surrender (24.4).
- When Philadelphia scores more than 24.4 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Eagles rack up only 12.4 more yards per game (372.6) than the Buccaneers give up (360.2).
- In games that Philadelphia piles up more than 360.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- This season the Eagles have four turnovers, four fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (8).
Home and road insights
- This season, Eagles home games average 51.3 points, 1.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under (52.5).
- Buccaneers away games this season average 52.3 total points, 0.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (52.5).
Powered by Data Skrive.