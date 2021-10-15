Publish date:
Taylor Heinicke Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Washington vs. Kansas City
Taylor Heinicke will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Heinicke and the Washington Football Team (2-3) meet the Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) in Week 6 at FedExField.
Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds
|Pass Yds
|Pass Yds Payout
|Pass Tds
|Pass Tds Payout
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
267.5
-115
1.5
-150
25.5
-113
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Washington vs. Chiefs Odds
Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Heinicke has passed for 1,208 yards (241.6 per game) while completing 64.2% of his passes (102-for-159), with eight touchdowns and five interceptions.
- He's also carried the ball 25 times for 127 yards and one touchdown, averaging 25.4 yards per game.
- The Football Team, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.0% of the time while running the ball 45.0% of the time.
- Heinicke has thrown 16 passes in the red zone this season, 42.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
4
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
4
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- The Chiefs have the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 308.6 yards per game through the air.
- The Chiefs' defense is 21st in the NFL, giving up 2.0 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Saints, Heinicke had 248 yards while completing 48.8% of his passes with two interceptions.
- Heinicke added 40 yards on five carries, averaging eight yards per carry.
- Heinicke has 750 passing yards (250.0 ypg) to lead Washington, completing 58.2% of his throws and tossing five touchdown passes with four interceptions over his last three games.
- He has tacked on 104 rushing yards on 18 carries with one touchdown, averaging 34.7 yards per game.
Heinicke's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Terry McLaurin
49
29.7%
29
400
3
4
25.0%
Adam Humphries
20
12.1%
14
153
0
0
0.0%
J.D. McKissic
18
10.9%
13
150
1
0
0.0%
