Dec 27, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) attempts a pass as Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) rushes during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Teddy Bridgewater has player prop bets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Bridgewater's Denver Broncos (3-2) and the Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) play in a Week 6 matchup between AFC West opponents at Empower Field at Mile High.

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds

Pass Yds Pass Yds Payout Pass Tds Pass Tds Payout Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout 249.5 -115 1.5 -143 8.5 -122

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Broncos vs. Raiders Odds

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Bridgewater has passed for 1,180 yards (236.0 per game) while completing 69.8% of his passes (104-for-149), with seven touchdowns and one interception.

He also has 57 rushing yards on 13 carries, averaging 11.4 yards per game on the ground.

The Broncos have run 56.7% passing plays and 43.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.

Bridgewater has attempted 20 of his 149 passes in the red zone, accounting for 38.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 4 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 4

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Bridgewater threw for 269 passing yards in one matchup against the Raiders, 19.5 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.

Bridgewater threw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Raiders.

Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Raiders date back to 2016.

The Raiders have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 217.2 yards per game through the air.

The Raiders have given up six passing TDs this season (1.2 per game), ranking them fifth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Steelers, Bridgewater completed 63.2% of his pass attempts for 288 yards, while throwing two touchdowns with one interception.

Bridgewater added 11 yards on one carry, averaging 11 yards per carry.

Over his last three games, Bridgewater has recorded 588 passing yards (196.0 per game) while connecting on 50 of 79 passes (63.3% completion percentage), with three touchdowns and one interception.

He has added 37 rushing yards on six carries, averaging 12.3 yards per game.

Bridgewater's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Courtland Sutton 39 22.9% 25 377 1 3 13.0% Tim Patrick 28 16.5% 22 302 2 5 21.7% Noah Fant 31 18.2% 21 176 2 5 21.7%

