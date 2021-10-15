Publish date:
Teddy Bridgewater Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Denver vs. Las Vegas
Teddy Bridgewater has player prop bets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Bridgewater's Denver Broncos (3-2) and the Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) play in a Week 6 matchup between AFC West opponents at Empower Field at Mile High.
Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds
|Pass Yds
|Pass Yds Payout
|Pass Tds
|Pass Tds Payout
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
249.5
-115
1.5
-143
8.5
-122
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Broncos vs. Raiders Odds
Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Bridgewater has passed for 1,180 yards (236.0 per game) while completing 69.8% of his passes (104-for-149), with seven touchdowns and one interception.
- He also has 57 rushing yards on 13 carries, averaging 11.4 yards per game on the ground.
- The Broncos have run 56.7% passing plays and 43.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
- Bridgewater has attempted 20 of his 149 passes in the red zone, accounting for 38.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
4
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
4
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- Bridgewater threw for 269 passing yards in one matchup against the Raiders, 19.5 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.
- Bridgewater threw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Raiders.
- Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Raiders date back to 2016.
- The Raiders have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 217.2 yards per game through the air.
- The Raiders have given up six passing TDs this season (1.2 per game), ranking them fifth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Steelers, Bridgewater completed 63.2% of his pass attempts for 288 yards, while throwing two touchdowns with one interception.
- Bridgewater added 11 yards on one carry, averaging 11 yards per carry.
- Over his last three games, Bridgewater has recorded 588 passing yards (196.0 per game) while connecting on 50 of 79 passes (63.3% completion percentage), with three touchdowns and one interception.
- He has added 37 rushing yards on six carries, averaging 12.3 yards per game.
Bridgewater's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Courtland Sutton
39
22.9%
25
377
1
3
13.0%
Tim Patrick
28
16.5%
22
302
2
5
21.7%
Noah Fant
31
18.2%
21
176
2
5
21.7%
