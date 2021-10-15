Publish date:
Terry McLaurin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Washington vs. Kansas City
There will be player props available for Terry McLaurin before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. McLaurin and the Washington Football Team (2-3) take on the Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) in Week 6 at FedExField.
Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
79.5
-114
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Washington vs. Chiefs Odds
Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- McLaurin's 400 receiving yards (80.0 per game) lead all receivers on the Football Team. He's been targeted 49 times and has registered 29 receptions and three touchdowns.
- McLaurin has been the target of 49 of his team's 165 passing attempts this season, or 29.7% of the target share.
- McLaurin has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 25.0% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts.
- The Football Team have run 55.0% passing plays and 45.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- The 308.6 yards per game the Chiefs are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.
- With 10 passing TDs allowed this year, the Chiefs defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Saints, McLaurin was targeted 11 times, picking up 46 yards on four receptions.
- McLaurin has 14 receptions (on 31 targets) for 231 yards and two touchdowns over his last three games, averaging 77.0 yards per game.
McLaurin's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Terry McLaurin
49
29.7%
29
400
3
4
25.0%
Adam Humphries
20
12.1%
14
153
0
0
0.0%
J.D. McKissic
18
10.9%
13
150
1
0
0.0%
Antonio Gibson
13
7.9%
10
119
1
1
6.2%
