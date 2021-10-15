Oct 10, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) and Washington Football Team outside linebacker David Mayo (51) walk off the field after their game against the New Orleans Saints at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player props available for Terry McLaurin before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. McLaurin and the Washington Football Team (2-3) take on the Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) in Week 6 at FedExField.

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 79.5 -114

Washington vs. Chiefs Odds

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

McLaurin's 400 receiving yards (80.0 per game) lead all receivers on the Football Team. He's been targeted 49 times and has registered 29 receptions and three touchdowns.

McLaurin has been the target of 49 of his team's 165 passing attempts this season, or 29.7% of the target share.

McLaurin has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 25.0% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts.

The Football Team have run 55.0% passing plays and 45.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Kansas City

The 308.6 yards per game the Chiefs are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.

With 10 passing TDs allowed this year, the Chiefs defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Saints, McLaurin was targeted 11 times, picking up 46 yards on four receptions.

McLaurin has 14 receptions (on 31 targets) for 231 yards and two touchdowns over his last three games, averaging 77.0 yards per game.

McLaurin's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Terry McLaurin 49 29.7% 29 400 3 4 25.0% Adam Humphries 20 12.1% 14 153 0 0 0.0% J.D. McKissic 18 10.9% 13 150 1 0 0.0% Antonio Gibson 13 7.9% 10 119 1 1 6.2%

