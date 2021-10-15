Oct 9, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher is interviewed as the Texas A&M Aggies and fans rush the field after beating the Alabama Crimson Tide on a last second field in the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Missouri Tigers (3-3, 0-0 SEC) and the 18th-ranked scoring offense will meet the No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies (4-2, 0-0 SEC) and the 17th-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Aggies are favored by 8.5 points in the outing. The contest has an over/under of 59.5 points.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Missouri

Favorite Spread Total Texas A&M -8.5 59.5

Over/Under Insights

Texas A&M and its opponents have scored at least 59.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- only one time this year.

In 83.3% of Missouri's games this season (5/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 59.5.

The two teams combine to score 64.1 points per game, 4.6 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 5.2 points more than the 54.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Aggies and their opponents score an average of 50.9 points per game, 8.6 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 61.5 points, 2.0 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

Texas A&M is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Aggies have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 8.5 points or more.

Texas A&M's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

The Aggies average 11.2 fewer points per game (26.3) than the Tigers surrender (37.5).

Texas A&M is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 37.5 points.

The Aggies rack up 376.7 yards per game, 122.1 fewer yards than the 498.8 the Tigers give up per contest.

This year, the Aggies have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Tigers' takeaways (9).

Missouri Stats and Trends

So far this season Missouri is winless against the spread.

Missouri has gone over the point total in 83.3% of its opportunities this season (five times in six games with a set point total).

The Tigers put up 21.0 more points per game (37.8) than the Aggies give up (16.8).

Missouri is 0-6 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team puts up more than 16.8 points.

The Tigers collect 113.5 more yards per game (467.0) than the Aggies allow (353.5).

When Missouri churns out over 353.5 yards, the team is 0-6 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over five times, one fewer times than the Aggies have forced turnovers (6).

Season Stats