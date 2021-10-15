Publish date:
Texas A&M vs. Missouri College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Missouri Tigers (3-3, 0-0 SEC) and the 18th-ranked scoring offense will meet the No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies (4-2, 0-0 SEC) and the 17th-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Aggies are favored by 8.5 points in the outing. The contest has an over/under of 59.5 points.
Odds for Texas A&M vs. Missouri
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Texas A&M
-8.5
59.5
Over/Under Insights
- Texas A&M and its opponents have scored at least 59.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- only one time this year.
- In 83.3% of Missouri's games this season (5/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 59.5.
- The two teams combine to score 64.1 points per game, 4.6 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 5.2 points more than the 54.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Aggies and their opponents score an average of 50.9 points per game, 8.6 fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 61.5 points, 2.0 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Texas A&M Stats and Trends
- Texas A&M is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, the Aggies have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 8.5 points or more.
- Texas A&M's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
- The Aggies average 11.2 fewer points per game (26.3) than the Tigers surrender (37.5).
- Texas A&M is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 37.5 points.
- The Aggies rack up 376.7 yards per game, 122.1 fewer yards than the 498.8 the Tigers give up per contest.
- This year, the Aggies have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Tigers' takeaways (9).
Missouri Stats and Trends
- So far this season Missouri is winless against the spread.
- Missouri has gone over the point total in 83.3% of its opportunities this season (five times in six games with a set point total).
- The Tigers put up 21.0 more points per game (37.8) than the Aggies give up (16.8).
- Missouri is 0-6 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team puts up more than 16.8 points.
- The Tigers collect 113.5 more yards per game (467.0) than the Aggies allow (353.5).
- When Missouri churns out over 353.5 yards, the team is 0-6 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over five times, one fewer times than the Aggies have forced turnovers (6).
Season Stats
|Texas A&M
|Stats
|Missouri
26.3
Avg. Points Scored
37.8
16.8
Avg. Points Allowed
37.5
376.7
Avg. Total Yards
467.0
353.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
498.8
10
Giveaways
5
6
Takeaways
9