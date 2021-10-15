October 15, 2021
Texas A&M vs. Missouri College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Oct 9, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher is interviewed as the Texas A&M Aggies and fans rush the field after beating the Alabama Crimson Tide on a last second field in the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Missouri Tigers (3-3, 0-0 SEC) and the 18th-ranked scoring offense will meet the No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies (4-2, 0-0 SEC) and the 17th-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Aggies are favored by 8.5 points in the outing. The contest has an over/under of 59.5 points.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Missouri

Texas A&M vs Missouri Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Texas A&M

-8.5

59.5

Over/Under Insights

  • Texas A&M and its opponents have scored at least 59.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- only one time this year.
  • In 83.3% of Missouri's games this season (5/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 59.5.
  • The two teams combine to score 64.1 points per game, 4.6 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 5.2 points more than the 54.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The Aggies and their opponents score an average of 50.9 points per game, 8.6 fewer than Saturday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 61.5 points, 2.0 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • Texas A&M is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, the Aggies have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 8.5 points or more.
  • Texas A&M's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
  • The Aggies average 11.2 fewer points per game (26.3) than the Tigers surrender (37.5).
  • Texas A&M is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 37.5 points.
  • The Aggies rack up 376.7 yards per game, 122.1 fewer yards than the 498.8 the Tigers give up per contest.
  • This year, the Aggies have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Tigers' takeaways (9).
  Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Texas A&M at SISportsbook.
  • So far this season Missouri is winless against the spread.
  • Missouri has gone over the point total in 83.3% of its opportunities this season (five times in six games with a set point total).
  • The Tigers put up 21.0 more points per game (37.8) than the Aggies give up (16.8).
  • Missouri is 0-6 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team puts up more than 16.8 points.
  • The Tigers collect 113.5 more yards per game (467.0) than the Aggies allow (353.5).
  • When Missouri churns out over 353.5 yards, the team is 0-6 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
  • The Tigers have turned the ball over five times, one fewer times than the Aggies have forced turnovers (6).
  Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Texas A&MStatsMissouri

26.3

Avg. Points Scored

37.8

16.8

Avg. Points Allowed

37.5

376.7

Avg. Total Yards

467.0

353.5

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

498.8

10

Giveaways

5

6

Takeaways

9