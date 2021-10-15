Oct 9, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Casey Thompson (11) throws during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 25 Texas Longhorns (4-2, 0-0 Big 12) take the fifth-ranked scoring offense in college football into a matchup with the No. 12 Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-0, 0-0 Big 12), who have the No. 24 scoring defense, on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Longhorns are 4-point favorites. The point total for the game is set at 60.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Texas vs. Oklahoma State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Texas -4 60

Over/Under Insights

Texas and its opponents have gone over the current 60-point total in three of six games this season.

Oklahoma State's games have yet to go over 60 points this season.

Saturday's over/under is 9.9 points lower than the two team's combined 69.9 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 47.8 points per game, 12.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Longhorns and their opponents score an average of 60.0 points per game, the same as Saturday's total.

The 60 total in this game is 9.2 points above the 50.8 average total in Cowboys games this season.

Texas Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Texas is 4-2-0 this year.

So far this season, the Longhorns have been installed as favorites by a 4-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those contests.

Texas' games this year have hit the over on four of six set point totals (66.7%).

The Longhorns put up 25.9 more points per game (44.5) than the Cowboys allow (18.6).

Texas is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall this season when the team records more than 18.6 points.

The Longhorns average 174.8 more yards per game (480.0) than the Cowboys allow per contest (305.2).

When Texas piles up more than 305.2 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Longhorns have six turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Cowboys.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Texas at SISportsbook.

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Oklahoma State is 3-1-0 this year.

Oklahoma State's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

The Cowboys put up 3.8 fewer points per game (25.4) than the Longhorns allow (29.2).

The Cowboys average 380.8 yards per game, 60.2 fewer yards than the 441.0 the Longhorns allow.

The Cowboys have eight giveaways this season, while the Longhorns have 10 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats