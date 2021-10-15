Publish date:
Texas Tech vs. Kansas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Big 12 opponents meet when the Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-2, 0-0 Big 12) visit the Kansas Jayhawks (1-4, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at David Booth Memorial Stadium. Texas Tech is favored by 17.5 points. The over/under is 68 for this matchup.
Odds for Texas Tech vs. Kansas
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Texas Tech
-17.5
68
Over/Under Insights
- Texas Tech's games this season have gone over 68 points three of six times.
- Kansas' games have gone over 68 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52, is 16 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 78.1 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 10.1 more than the 68 over/under in this contest.
- The Red Raiders and their opponents score an average of 58.2 points per game, 9.8 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 53.9 PPG average total in Jayhawks games this season is 14.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Texas Tech Stats and Trends
- Texas Tech has played six games, with three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Red Raiders have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 17.5 points or more.
- Texas Tech's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).
- The Red Raiders average 34.8 points per game, nine fewer than the Jayhawks allow per matchup (43.8).
- The Red Raiders rack up 36.2 fewer yards per game (457.8), than the Jayhawks give up per contest (494).
- Texas Tech is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team amasses over 494 yards.
- The Red Raiders have turned the ball over 10 times this season, five more turnovers than the Jayhawks have forced (5).
Kansas Stats and Trends
- Kansas is winless against the spread this year.
- The Jayhawks have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 17.5 points or more.
- Kansas' games this year have gone over the total in four out of four opportunities.
- The Jayhawks score 17.2 points per game, 17.1 fewer than the Red Raiders allow (34.3).
- The Jayhawks collect 331 yards per game, 74.5 fewer yards than the 405.5 the Red Raiders give up.
- When Kansas churns out more than 405.5 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
- The Jayhawks have turned the ball over five times, two fewer times than the Red Raiders have forced turnovers (7).
Season Stats
|Texas Tech
|Stats
|Kansas
34.8
Avg. Points Scored
17.2
34.3
Avg. Points Allowed
43.8
457.8
Avg. Total Yards
331
405.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
494
10
Giveaways
5
7
Takeaways
5