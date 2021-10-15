Oct 9, 2021; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver Erik Ezukanma (13) rushes in the second half against the Texas Christian Horned Frogs at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 opponents meet when the Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-2, 0-0 Big 12) visit the Kansas Jayhawks (1-4, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at David Booth Memorial Stadium. Texas Tech is favored by 17.5 points. The over/under is 68 for this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Texas Tech vs. Kansas

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Texas Tech -17.5 68

Over/Under Insights

Texas Tech's games this season have gone over 68 points three of six times.

Kansas' games have gone over 68 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52, is 16 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 78.1 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 10.1 more than the 68 over/under in this contest.

The Red Raiders and their opponents score an average of 58.2 points per game, 9.8 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 53.9 PPG average total in Jayhawks games this season is 14.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Texas Tech Stats and Trends

Texas Tech has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Red Raiders have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 17.5 points or more.

Texas Tech's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).

The Red Raiders average 34.8 points per game, nine fewer than the Jayhawks allow per matchup (43.8).

The Red Raiders rack up 36.2 fewer yards per game (457.8), than the Jayhawks give up per contest (494).

Texas Tech is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team amasses over 494 yards.

The Red Raiders have turned the ball over 10 times this season, five more turnovers than the Jayhawks have forced (5).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Texas Tech at SISportsbook.

Kansas Stats and Trends

Kansas is winless against the spread this year.

The Jayhawks have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 17.5 points or more.

Kansas' games this year have gone over the total in four out of four opportunities.

The Jayhawks score 17.2 points per game, 17.1 fewer than the Red Raiders allow (34.3).

The Jayhawks collect 331 yards per game, 74.5 fewer yards than the 405.5 the Red Raiders give up.

When Kansas churns out more than 405.5 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Jayhawks have turned the ball over five times, two fewer times than the Red Raiders have forced turnovers (7).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats