October 15, 2021
Tim Patrick Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Denver vs. Las Vegas

Dec 19, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) is tackled by Buffalo Bills linebacker A.J. Klein (54) during the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Tim Patrick has player prop betting options available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Patrick and the Denver Broncos (3-2) ready for an AFC West matchup in Week 6 with the Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Tim Patrick Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

51.5

-114

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Broncos vs. Raiders Odds

Season Stats

  • Patrick has put up 302 yards (on 22 catches) with two touchdowns. He's been targeted 28 times, and is averaging 60.4 yards per game.
  • Patrick has been the target of 16.5% (28 total) of his team's 170 passing attempts this season.
  • Patrick has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 21.7% of his team's 23 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Broncos, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.7% of the time while running the football 43.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • Against the Raiders, Patrick has averaged 53.5 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups, 2.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In two matchups with the Raiders, Patrick has not had a touchdown catch.
  • The 217.2 passing yards the Raiders give up per game makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Raiders have allowed six touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are fifth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Steelers, Patrick caught seven passes for 89 yards while being targeted nine times.
  • Patrick's 20 targets have resulted in 15 grabs for 226 yards (75.3 ypg) during his last three games.

Patrick's Denver Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tim Patrick

28

16.5%

22

302

2

5

21.7%

Courtland Sutton

39

22.9%

25

377

1

3

13.0%

Noah Fant

31

18.2%

21

176

2

5

21.7%

Melvin Gordon III

13

7.6%

10

96

0

1

4.3%

