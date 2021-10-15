Dec 19, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) is tackled by Buffalo Bills linebacker A.J. Klein (54) during the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Tim Patrick has player prop betting options available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Patrick and the Denver Broncos (3-2) ready for an AFC West matchup in Week 6 with the Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tim Patrick Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 51.5 -114

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Broncos vs. Raiders Odds

Tim Patrick Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Patrick has put up 302 yards (on 22 catches) with two touchdowns. He's been targeted 28 times, and is averaging 60.4 yards per game.

Patrick has been the target of 16.5% (28 total) of his team's 170 passing attempts this season.

Patrick has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 21.7% of his team's 23 red zone pass attempts.

The Broncos, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.7% of the time while running the football 43.3% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Patrick's matchup with the Raiders.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Against the Raiders, Patrick has averaged 53.5 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups, 2.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In two matchups with the Raiders, Patrick has not had a touchdown catch.

The 217.2 passing yards the Raiders give up per game makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season.

The Raiders have allowed six touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are fifth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Steelers, Patrick caught seven passes for 89 yards while being targeted nine times.

Patrick's 20 targets have resulted in 15 grabs for 226 yards (75.3 ypg) during his last three games.

Patrick's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tim Patrick 28 16.5% 22 302 2 5 21.7% Courtland Sutton 39 22.9% 25 377 1 3 13.0% Noah Fant 31 18.2% 21 176 2 5 21.7% Melvin Gordon III 13 7.6% 10 96 0 1 4.3%

Powered By Data Skrive