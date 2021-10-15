Publish date:
Tim Patrick Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Denver vs. Las Vegas
Tim Patrick has player prop betting options available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Patrick and the Denver Broncos (3-2) ready for an AFC West matchup in Week 6 with the Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Tim Patrick Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
51.5
-114
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Broncos vs. Raiders Odds
Tim Patrick Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Patrick has put up 302 yards (on 22 catches) with two touchdowns. He's been targeted 28 times, and is averaging 60.4 yards per game.
- Patrick has been the target of 16.5% (28 total) of his team's 170 passing attempts this season.
- Patrick has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 21.7% of his team's 23 red zone pass attempts.
- The Broncos, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.7% of the time while running the football 43.3% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Patrick's matchup with the Raiders.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- Against the Raiders, Patrick has averaged 53.5 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups, 2.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In two matchups with the Raiders, Patrick has not had a touchdown catch.
- The 217.2 passing yards the Raiders give up per game makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Raiders have allowed six touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are fifth in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Steelers, Patrick caught seven passes for 89 yards while being targeted nine times.
- Patrick's 20 targets have resulted in 15 grabs for 226 yards (75.3 ypg) during his last three games.
Patrick's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tim Patrick
28
16.5%
22
302
2
5
21.7%
Courtland Sutton
39
22.9%
25
377
1
3
13.0%
Noah Fant
31
18.2%
21
176
2
5
21.7%
Melvin Gordon III
13
7.6%
10
96
0
1
4.3%
Powered By Data Skrive