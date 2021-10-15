Sep 11, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Toledo Rockets quarterback Carter Bradley (2) and quarterback Dequan Finn (7) celebrate after Finn scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Central Michigan Chippewas (3-3, 0-0 MAC) and the 22nd-ranked pass offense will meet the Toledo Rockets (3-3, 0-0 MAC) and the 11th-ranked passing defense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Rockets are favored by 5 points in the game. The contest's point total is 52.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Toledo vs. Central Michigan

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Toledo -5 52

Over/Under Insights

Toledo and its opponents have combined for 52 points only two times this season.

Central Michigan's games have gone over 52 points in four of six chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.5, is 4.5 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is seven points above the 45 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Rockets games this season feature an average total of 55.8 points, a number 3.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Chippewas have averaged a total of 57.3 points, 5.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Toledo Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Toledo is 3-2-0 this year.

The Rockets have been favored by 5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Toledo's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

This year, the Rockets put up just one more point per game (28.5) than the Chippewas give up (27.5).

When Toledo records more than 27.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Rockets rack up 392.5 yards per game, only 4.3 fewer than the 396.8 the Chippewas give up per matchup.

Toledo is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out more than 396.8 yards.

The Rockets have turned the ball over two times this season, four fewer than the Chippewas have forced (6).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Toledo at SISportsbook.

Central Michigan Stats and Trends

Central Michigan has two wins against the spread in six games this year.

The Chippewas have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 5 points or more (in two chances).

Central Michigan's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

This year the Chippewas rack up 10.5 more points per game (28) than the Rockets give up (17.5).

When Central Michigan scores more than 17.5 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Chippewas rack up 147 more yards per game (460.7) than the Rockets give up per contest (313.7).

When Central Michigan picks up more than 313.7 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This season the Chippewas have eight turnovers, four fewer than the Rockets have takeaways (12).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats