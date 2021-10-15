October 15, 2021
Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Kansas City vs. Washington

Author:
Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Buffalo Bills free safety Jordan Poyer (21) breaks up a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player props available for Travis Kelce before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) hit the field against the Washington Football Team (2-3) in Week 6 at FedExField.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

84.5

-115

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Chiefs vs. Washington Odds

Season Stats

  • Kelce has put together a 369-yard campaign so far (73.8 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, reeling in 30 balls on 42 targets.
  • Kelce has been the target of 42 of his team's 195 passing attempts this season, or 21.5% of the target share.
  • With four targets in the red zone this season, Kelce has been on the receiving end of 14.3% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs have run 60.7% passing plays and 39.3% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Washington

  • Against the Football Team, Kelce put up 111 receiving yards in his lone career matchup, 26.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Kelce caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Football Team.
  • Note: Kelce's stats vs. Football Team date back to 2016.
  • The Football Team have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 301.4 yards per game through the air.
  • The Football Team's defense is 30th in the NFL, conceding 2.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Bills, Kelce was targeted 10 times and recorded six catches for 57 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Kelce has caught 17 passes (on 27 targets) for 184 yards (61.3 per game) and one touchdown during his last three games.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Travis Kelce

42

21.5%

30

369

4

4

14.3%

Tyreek Hill

51

26.2%

37

516

4

6

21.4%

Mecole Hardman

30

15.4%

22

199

1

4

14.3%

Byron Pringle

14

7.2%

9

115

2

1

3.6%

