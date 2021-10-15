Publish date:
Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Kansas City vs. Washington
There will be player props available for Travis Kelce before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) hit the field against the Washington Football Team (2-3) in Week 6 at FedExField.
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
84.5
-115
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Chiefs vs. Washington Odds
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kelce has put together a 369-yard campaign so far (73.8 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, reeling in 30 balls on 42 targets.
- Kelce has been the target of 42 of his team's 195 passing attempts this season, or 21.5% of the target share.
- With four targets in the red zone this season, Kelce has been on the receiving end of 14.3% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs have run 60.7% passing plays and 39.3% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Washington
- Against the Football Team, Kelce put up 111 receiving yards in his lone career matchup, 26.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Kelce caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Football Team.
- Note: Kelce's stats vs. Football Team date back to 2016.
- The Football Team have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 301.4 yards per game through the air.
- The Football Team's defense is 30th in the NFL, conceding 2.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Bills, Kelce was targeted 10 times and recorded six catches for 57 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Kelce has caught 17 passes (on 27 targets) for 184 yards (61.3 per game) and one touchdown during his last three games.
Kelce's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Travis Kelce
42
21.5%
30
369
4
4
14.3%
Tyreek Hill
51
26.2%
37
516
4
6
21.4%
Mecole Hardman
30
15.4%
22
199
1
4
14.3%
Byron Pringle
14
7.2%
9
115
2
1
3.6%
