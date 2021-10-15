Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Buffalo Bills free safety Jordan Poyer (21) breaks up a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player props available for Travis Kelce before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) hit the field against the Washington Football Team (2-3) in Week 6 at FedExField.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 84.5 -115

Chiefs vs. Washington Odds

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kelce has put together a 369-yard campaign so far (73.8 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, reeling in 30 balls on 42 targets.

Kelce has been the target of 42 of his team's 195 passing attempts this season, or 21.5% of the target share.

With four targets in the red zone this season, Kelce has been on the receiving end of 14.3% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have run 60.7% passing plays and 39.3% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Washington

Against the Football Team, Kelce put up 111 receiving yards in his lone career matchup, 26.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Kelce caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Football Team.

Note: Kelce's stats vs. Football Team date back to 2016.

The Football Team have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 301.4 yards per game through the air.

The Football Team's defense is 30th in the NFL, conceding 2.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Bills, Kelce was targeted 10 times and recorded six catches for 57 yards and scored one touchdown.

Kelce has caught 17 passes (on 27 targets) for 184 yards (61.3 per game) and one touchdown during his last three games.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Travis Kelce 42 21.5% 30 369 4 4 14.3% Tyreek Hill 51 26.2% 37 516 4 6 21.4% Mecole Hardman 30 15.4% 22 199 1 4 14.3% Byron Pringle 14 7.2% 9 115 2 1 3.6%

