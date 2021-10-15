Publish date:
Troy vs. Texas State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Troy Trojans (3-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 7.5-point favorites when they visit the Texas State Bobcats (2-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) in a Sun Belt matchup on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. The contest has an over/under of 49.
Odds for Troy vs. Texas State
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Troy
-7.5
49
Over/Under Insights
- Troy and its opponents have combined for 49 points or more only once this season.
- Texas State and its opponents have combined to score more than 49 points in four of five games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 1.5 points lower than the two team's combined 50.5 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 4.8 points lower than the 53.8 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Trojans games this season feature an average total of 51.3 points, a number 2.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 59.1 PPG average total in Bobcats games this season is 10.1 points more than this game's over/under.
Troy Stats and Trends
- So far this year Troy has one win against the spread.
- This season, the Trojans have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.
- Troy's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in five opportunities (20%).
- The Trojans score 24.3 points per game, 11.3 fewer than the Bobcats surrender per contest (35.6).
- The Trojans average 67 fewer yards per game (349.2) than the Bobcats allow per outing (416.2).
- The Trojans have 10 giveaways this season, while the Bobcats have 10 takeaways .
Texas State Stats and Trends
- Texas State is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Bobcats have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 7.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Texas State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).
- The Bobcats score 26.2 points per game, eight more than the Trojans give up (18.2).
- Texas State is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 18.2 points.
- The Bobcats rack up 75 more yards per game (346.8) than the Trojans give up per contest (271.8).
- In games that Texas State piles up more than 271.8 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- This year the Bobcats have nine turnovers, four fewer than the Trojans have takeaways (13).
Season Stats
|Troy
|Stats
|Texas State
24.3
Avg. Points Scored
26.2
18.2
Avg. Points Allowed
35.6
349.2
Avg. Total Yards
346.8
271.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
416.2
10
Giveaways
9
13
Takeaways
10