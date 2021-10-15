Oct 2, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Troy Trojans head coach Chip Lindsey directs his team against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The Troy Trojans (3-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 7.5-point favorites when they visit the Texas State Bobcats (2-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) in a Sun Belt matchup on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. The contest has an over/under of 49.

Odds for Troy vs. Texas State

Favorite Spread Total Troy -7.5 49

Over/Under Insights

Troy and its opponents have combined for 49 points or more only once this season.

Texas State and its opponents have combined to score more than 49 points in four of five games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 1.5 points lower than the two team's combined 50.5 points per game average.

This contest's total is 4.8 points lower than the 53.8 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Trojans games this season feature an average total of 51.3 points, a number 2.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 59.1 PPG average total in Bobcats games this season is 10.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Troy Stats and Trends

So far this year Troy has one win against the spread.

This season, the Trojans have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.

Troy's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in five opportunities (20%).

The Trojans score 24.3 points per game, 11.3 fewer than the Bobcats surrender per contest (35.6).

The Trojans average 67 fewer yards per game (349.2) than the Bobcats allow per outing (416.2).

The Trojans have 10 giveaways this season, while the Bobcats have 10 takeaways .

Texas State Stats and Trends

Texas State is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Bobcats have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 7.5 points or more (in two chances).

Texas State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).

The Bobcats score 26.2 points per game, eight more than the Trojans give up (18.2).

Texas State is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 18.2 points.

The Bobcats rack up 75 more yards per game (346.8) than the Trojans give up per contest (271.8).

In games that Texas State piles up more than 271.8 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This year the Bobcats have nine turnovers, four fewer than the Trojans have takeaways (13).

Season Stats