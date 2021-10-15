Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau (44) pressures Tulsa Golden Hurricane quarterback Davis Brin (7) during the third quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Tulsa At Ohio State Football

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-4, 0-0 AAC) visit the South Florida Bulls (1-4, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in matchup between AAC foes at Raymond James Stadium. South Florida is an 8.5-point underdog. The point total is 55.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Tulsa vs. South Florida

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Tulsa -8.5 55.5

Over/Under Insights

Tulsa and its opponents have gone over the current 55.5-point total in three of five games (60%) this season.

In 60% of South Florida's games this season (3/5), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 55.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.7, is 10.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 13.2 points fewer than the 68.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Golden Hurricane and their opponents have scored an average of 58.1 points per game in 2021, 2.6 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Bulls have averaged a total of 58.1 points, 2.6 more than the set total in this contest.

Tulsa Stats and Trends

In Tulsa's six games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Golden Hurricane have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 8.5 points or more.

Tulsa's games this year have gone over the point total in all five opportunities.

This year, the Golden Hurricane put up 11.7 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Bulls surrender (36).

The Golden Hurricane collect 51.2 fewer yards per game (444.2), than the Bulls allow per contest (495.4).

Tulsa is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team totals over 495.4 yards.

This year, the Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over nine times, four more than the Bulls' takeaways (5).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Tulsa at SISportsbook.

South Florida Stats and Trends

Thus far this year South Florida has two wins against the spread.

The Bulls have been underdogs by 8.5 points or more four times this year and have covered the spread twice.

South Florida's games this season have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).

The Bulls rack up 12.3 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Golden Hurricane allow (32.7).

The Bulls collect 100.8 fewer yards per game (332.2) than the Golden Hurricane allow per matchup (433).

The Bulls have seven giveaways this season, while the Golden Hurricane have nine takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats