Oct 10, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) runs with the ball against Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage (26) in the second half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Tyler Boyd, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Boyd's Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) and the Detroit Lions (0-5) meet in Week 6 at Ford Field.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 50.5 -117

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Bengals vs. Lions Odds

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Boyd's stat line reveals 27 catches for 283 yards and one touchdown. He averages 56.6 yards per game, and has been targeted 35 times.

So far this season, 24.1% of the 145 passes thrown by his team have gone Boyd's way.

Boyd has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 20.0% of his team's 10 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.5% of the time while running the ball 46.5% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Detroit

Boyd had 39 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Lions, 11.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (50.5).

Boyd did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Lions.

The 269.0 yards per game the Lions are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.

The Lions have surrendered eight touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 14th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Boyd put together a 24-yard performance against the Packers last week on four catches while being targeted five times.

Boyd has also chipped in with 17 receptions for 178 yards and one touchdown in his last three games. He's been targeted 22 times, producing 59.3 yards per game.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Boyd 35 24.1% 27 283 1 2 20.0% Ja'Marr Chase 35 24.1% 23 456 5 1 10.0% Tee Higgins 22 15.2% 15 150 2 3 30.0% C.J. Uzomah 13 9.0% 11 150 2 0 0.0%

