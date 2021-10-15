Publish date:
Tyler Lockett Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Seattle vs. Pittsburgh
Before placing any wagers on Tyler Lockett's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. Lockett's Seattle Seahawks (2-3) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) meet in Week 6 at Heinz Field.
Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
57.5
-114
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Seahawks vs. Steelers Odds
Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lockett has hauled in 25 catches for 390 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 35 times, and averages 78.0 receiving yards per game.
- Lockett has been the target of 24.6% (35 total) of his team's 142 passing attempts this season.
- Lockett (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.1% of his team's 13 red zone pass attempts.
- The Seahawks have thrown the football in 55.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Lockett put up 79 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Steelers, 21.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Lockett did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Steelers.
- Note: Lockett's stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.
- This week Lockett will face the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense (272.0 yards allowed per game).
- The Steelers' defense is 21st in the NFL, conceding 2.0 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Rams, Lockett was targeted 10 times and racked up five catches for 57 yards.
- During his last three games, Lockett has 13 receptions (19 targets) for 112 yards, averaging 37.3 yards per game.
Lockett's Seattle Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Lockett
35
24.6%
25
390
3
3
23.1%
D.K. Metcalf
38
26.8%
25
383
5
5
38.5%
Freddie Swain
15
10.6%
10
134
2
2
15.4%
Will Dissly
10
7.0%
8
110
0
1
7.7%
