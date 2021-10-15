Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Robert Rochell (31) breaks up a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any wagers on Tyler Lockett's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. Lockett's Seattle Seahawks (2-3) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) meet in Week 6 at Heinz Field.

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 57.5 -114

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Seahawks vs. Steelers Odds

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lockett has hauled in 25 catches for 390 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 35 times, and averages 78.0 receiving yards per game.

Lockett has been the target of 24.6% (35 total) of his team's 142 passing attempts this season.

Lockett (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.1% of his team's 13 red zone pass attempts.

The Seahawks have thrown the football in 55.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Lockett put up 79 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Steelers, 21.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Lockett did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Steelers.

Note: Lockett's stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.

This week Lockett will face the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense (272.0 yards allowed per game).

The Steelers' defense is 21st in the NFL, conceding 2.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Rams, Lockett was targeted 10 times and racked up five catches for 57 yards.

During his last three games, Lockett has 13 receptions (19 targets) for 112 yards, averaging 37.3 yards per game.

Lockett's Seattle Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Lockett 35 24.6% 25 390 3 3 23.1% D.K. Metcalf 38 26.8% 25 383 5 5 38.5% Freddie Swain 15 10.6% 10 134 2 2 15.4% Will Dissly 10 7.0% 8 110 0 1 7.7%

