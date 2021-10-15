Publish date:
UAB vs. Southern Miss College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The UAB Blazers (4-2, 0-0 C-USA) visit the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-5, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in matchup between C-USA foes at M.M. Roberts Stadium. Southern Miss is a 16-point underdog. The contest has a point total set at 43.5.
Odds for UAB vs. Southern Miss
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UAB
-16
43.5
Over/Under Insights
- UAB has combined with its opponents to score more than 43.5 points in all five games this season.
- Southern Miss' games have gone over 43.5 points in just one opportunity this season.
- The two teams combine to score 41.3 points per game, 2.2 less than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 49.7 points per game, 6.2 more than this contest's over/under.
- Blazers games this season feature an average total of 50.9 points, a number 7.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Golden Eagles have averaged a total of 50.3 points, 6.8 more than the set total in this contest.
UAB Stats and Trends
- UAB has three wins against the spread in six games this year.
- UAB's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).
- The Blazers rack up 24.8 points per game, comparable to the 27.5 per contest the Golden Eagles allow.
- UAB is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.5 points.
- The Blazers rack up only 15.6 more yards per game (360.3), than the Golden Eagles give up per contest (344.7).
- UAB is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals over 344.7 yards.
- The Blazers have turned the ball over nine times this season, three more turnovers than the Golden Eagles have forced (6).
Southern Miss Stats and Trends
- Southern Miss has covered the spread once this year.
- The Golden Eagles have been underdogs by 16 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
- Southern Miss' games this season have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).
- This season the Golden Eagles rack up 5.7 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Blazers allow (22.2).
- The Golden Eagles average 74.5 fewer yards per game (283) than the Blazers allow per matchup (357.5).
- Southern Miss is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team amasses more than 357.5 yards.
- The Golden Eagles have turned the ball over three more times (14 total) than the Blazers have forced a turnover (11) this season.
Season Stats
|UAB
|Stats
|Southern Miss
24.8
Avg. Points Scored
16.5
22.2
Avg. Points Allowed
27.5
360.3
Avg. Total Yards
283
357.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
344.7
9
Giveaways
14
11
Takeaways
6