The UAB Blazers (4-2, 0-0 C-USA) visit the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-5, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in matchup between C-USA foes at M.M. Roberts Stadium. Southern Miss is a 16-point underdog. The contest has a point total set at 43.5.

Odds for UAB vs. Southern Miss

Favorite Spread Total UAB -16 43.5

Over/Under Insights

UAB has combined with its opponents to score more than 43.5 points in all five games this season.

Southern Miss' games have gone over 43.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to score 41.3 points per game, 2.2 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 49.7 points per game, 6.2 more than this contest's over/under.

Blazers games this season feature an average total of 50.9 points, a number 7.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Golden Eagles have averaged a total of 50.3 points, 6.8 more than the set total in this contest.

UAB Stats and Trends

UAB has three wins against the spread in six games this year.

UAB's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

The Blazers rack up 24.8 points per game, comparable to the 27.5 per contest the Golden Eagles allow.

UAB is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.5 points.

The Blazers rack up only 15.6 more yards per game (360.3), than the Golden Eagles give up per contest (344.7).

UAB is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals over 344.7 yards.

The Blazers have turned the ball over nine times this season, three more turnovers than the Golden Eagles have forced (6).

Southern Miss Stats and Trends

Southern Miss has covered the spread once this year.

The Golden Eagles have been underdogs by 16 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Southern Miss' games this season have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).

This season the Golden Eagles rack up 5.7 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Blazers allow (22.2).

The Golden Eagles average 74.5 fewer yards per game (283) than the Blazers allow per matchup (357.5).

Southern Miss is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team amasses more than 357.5 yards.

The Golden Eagles have turned the ball over three more times (14 total) than the Blazers have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Season Stats