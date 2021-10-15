Oct 1, 2021; Logan, Utah, USA; Utah State Aggies head coach Blake Anderson takes reviews a play on the scoreboard during the second half against the Brigham Young Cougars at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

MWC foes meet when the Utah State Aggies (3-2, 0-0 MWC) visit the UNLV Rebels (0-5, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Allegiant Stadium. Utah State is favored by a touchdown. The contest has a point total of 62.5.

Odds for Utah State vs. UNLV

Favorite Spread Total Utah State -7 62.5

Over/Under Insights

Utah State has combined with its opponents to score more than 62.5 points just two times this season.

UNLV has combined with its opponents to score more than 62.5 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47.8, is 14.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 67 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 4.5 more than the 62.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Aggies games this season is 61.5, one point fewer than Saturday's over/under of 62.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Rebels have averaged a total of 55.8 points, 6.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Utah State Stats and Trends

Utah State has three wins against the spread in five games this season.

Utah State's games this year have hit the over two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Aggies average 29.2 points per game, 7.2 fewer than the Rebels give up per contest (36.4).

Utah State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 36.4 points.

The Aggies collect 493.8 yards per game, 40 more yards than the 453.8 the Rebels give up per matchup.

Utah State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals over 453.8 yards.

This year, the Aggies have turned the ball over nine times, three more than the Rebels' takeaways (6).

UNLV Stats and Trends

UNLV has played five games, with three wins against the spread.

The Rebels have been underdogs by 7 points or more four times this year and are 3-1 ATS in those games.

UNLV's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

The Rebels score 12 fewer points per game (18.6) than the Aggies allow (30.6).

The Rebels collect 182 fewer yards per game (281.6) than the Aggies allow per outing (463.6).

This year the Rebels have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Aggies' takeaways (6).

