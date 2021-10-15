Publish date:
Utah State vs. UNLV College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
MWC foes meet when the Utah State Aggies (3-2, 0-0 MWC) visit the UNLV Rebels (0-5, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Allegiant Stadium. Utah State is favored by a touchdown. The contest has a point total of 62.5.
Odds for Utah State vs. UNLV
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Utah State
-7
62.5
Over/Under Insights
- Utah State has combined with its opponents to score more than 62.5 points just two times this season.
- UNLV has combined with its opponents to score more than 62.5 points in one game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47.8, is 14.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 67 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 4.5 more than the 62.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Aggies games this season is 61.5, one point fewer than Saturday's over/under of 62.5 .
- In 2021, games involving the Rebels have averaged a total of 55.8 points, 6.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Utah State Stats and Trends
- Utah State has three wins against the spread in five games this season.
- Utah State's games this year have hit the over two times in five opportunities (40%).
- The Aggies average 29.2 points per game, 7.2 fewer than the Rebels give up per contest (36.4).
- Utah State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 36.4 points.
- The Aggies collect 493.8 yards per game, 40 more yards than the 453.8 the Rebels give up per matchup.
- Utah State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals over 453.8 yards.
- This year, the Aggies have turned the ball over nine times, three more than the Rebels' takeaways (6).
UNLV Stats and Trends
- UNLV has played five games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Rebels have been underdogs by 7 points or more four times this year and are 3-1 ATS in those games.
- UNLV's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).
- The Rebels score 12 fewer points per game (18.6) than the Aggies allow (30.6).
- The Rebels collect 182 fewer yards per game (281.6) than the Aggies allow per outing (463.6).
- This year the Rebels have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Aggies' takeaways (6).
Season Stats
|Utah State
|Stats
|UNLV
29.2
Avg. Points Scored
18.6
30.6
Avg. Points Allowed
36.4
493.8
Avg. Total Yards
281.6
463.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
453.8
9
Giveaways
7
6
Takeaways
6