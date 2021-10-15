Sep 4, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; UTSA Roadrunners head coach Jeff Traylor talks with officials during the second half of Saturday s game with The Illinois fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers heavily favor the UTSA Roadrunners (6-0, 0-0 C-USA) when they host the Rice Owls (2-3, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in a matchup between C-USA rivals at the Alamodome. UTSA is favored by 17.5 points. The contest's point total is 54.

Odds for UTSA vs. Rice

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total UTSA -17.5 54

Over/Under Insights

UTSA and its opponents have gone over the current 54-point total in four of six games (66.7%) this season.

Rice's games have gone over 54 points in three of five chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.7, is 2.7 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 60.9 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 6.9 more than the 54 total in this contest.

The average total in Roadrunners games this season is 61.8, 7.8 points more than Saturday's total of 54.

The 50.3 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 3.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

UTSA Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UTSA is 5-1-0 this year.

This season, the Roadrunners have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 17.5 points or more.

UTSA's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Roadrunners average just 1.1 fewer points per game (37.5) than the Owls allow (38.6).

UTSA is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 38.6 points.

The Roadrunners average only 8.5 more yards per game (453.5) than the Owls allow per contest (445).

In games that UTSA piles up more than 445 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Roadrunners have turned the ball over seven times, while the Owls have forced seven.

Rice Stats and Trends

Rice has one win against the spread in five games this year.

This year, the Owls are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 17.5 points or more.

Rice's games this season have gone over the total in four out of five opportunities (80%).

The Owls rack up 19.2 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the Roadrunners allow (22.3).

When Rice records more than 22.3 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Owls collect just 9.5 fewer yards per game (349.8) than the Roadrunners give up per matchup (359.3).

This season the Owls have 10 turnovers, two fewer than the Roadrunners have takeaways (12).

Season Stats