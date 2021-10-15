Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) walks to the locker room following a 26-17 victory against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Sportsbooks have listed player prop bets for Van Jefferson ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 6 matchup sees Jefferson's Los Angeles Rams (4-1) hit the field against the New York Giants (1-4) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Rams vs. Giants Odds

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jefferson has caught 14 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 22 times, and is averaging 48.4 yards per game.

Jefferson has been the target of 22 of his team's 172 passing attempts this season, or 12.8% of the target share.

Jefferson (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 7.4% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have thrown the football in 57.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New York

Jefferson had zero receiving yards in one career matchup against the Giants, the same number as his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (0.0).

Jefferson did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Giants.

The Giants are conceding 280.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.

At 2.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Giants defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Seahawks, Jefferson was targeted four times and racked up one catch for 16 yards (16 yards per catch).

During his last three games, Jefferson has collected 148 yards on 11 catches with one touchdown, averaging 49.3 yards per game on 16 targets.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Van Jefferson 22 12.8% 14 242 2 2 7.4% Cooper Kupp 56 32.6% 37 523 5 10 37.0% Robert Woods 39 22.7% 27 322 2 6 22.2% DeSean Jackson 13 7.6% 7 215 1 0 0.0%

