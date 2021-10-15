Sep 30, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back Mike Hollins (7) runs the ball around Miami Hurricanes cornerback Te'Cory Couch (23) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

ACC foes meet when the Virginia Cavaliers (4-2, 0-0 ACC) host the Duke Blue Devils (3-3, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Scott Stadium. Virginia is favored by 10.5 points. The point total is set at 70.

Odds for Virginia vs. Duke

Favorite Spread Total Virginia -10.5 70

Over/Under Insights

Virginia has combined with its opponents to put up more than 70 points only one time this season.

Duke has combined with its opponents to score more than 70 points in one game this season.

Saturday's over/under is 4.3 points higher than the combined 65.7 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 12.7 points greater than the 57.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Cavaliers games this season is 65, five points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 70 .

In 2021, games involving the Blue Devils have averaged a total of 59.5 points, 10.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Virginia Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Virginia is 3-2-0 this season.

The Cavaliers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 10.5 points or more.

Virginia's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

The Cavaliers rack up 34.2 points per game, 5.4 more than the Blue Devils give up per contest (28.8).

When Virginia puts up more than 28.8 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Cavaliers collect 96.1 more yards per game (525.3) than the Blue Devils allow per outing (429.2).

In games that Virginia piles up over 429.2 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Cavaliers have nine giveaways this season, while the Blue Devils have nine takeaways .

Duke Stats and Trends

In Duke's six games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Blue Devils have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 10.5 points or more.

Duke's games this season have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

The Blue Devils put up 31.5 points per game, three more than the Cavaliers give up (28.5).

Duke is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team records more than 28.5 points.

The Blue Devils rack up 69 more yards per game (496.8) than the Cavaliers allow (427.8).

When Duke piles up over 427.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This year the Blue Devils have turned the ball over 10 times, six more than the Cavaliers' takeaways (4).

Season Stats