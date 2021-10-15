Oct 2, 2021; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Dylan Morris (9) throws a pass against the Oregon State Beavers during the first half at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The UCLA Bruins (4-2, 0-0 Pac-12) are slight, 1.5-point underdogs in a road Pac-12 matchup against the Washington Huskies (2-3, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. The total for this game has been set at 55 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Washington vs. UCLA

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Washington -1.5 55

Over/Under Insights

Washington has combined with its opponents to score more than 55 points only twice this season.

So far this season, 66.7% of UCLA's games (4/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 55.

Saturday's total is 5.0 points lower than the two team's combined 60 points per game average.

This contest's total is 8.9 points above the 46.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Huskies games this season is 52.8, 2.2 points fewer than Saturday's total of 55 .

The 55-point over/under for this game is 7.9 points below the 62.9 points per game average total in Bruins games this season.

Washington Stats and Trends

So far this year Washington has one win against the spread.

The Huskies have been favored by 1.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Washington's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

The Huskies average 24.8 points per game, comparable to the 26.5 per contest the Bruins allow.

Washington is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 26.5 points.

The Huskies rack up 375.2 yards per game, 25.1 fewer yards than the 400.3 the Bruins allow per outing.

The Huskies have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Bruins have forced (9).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Washington at SISportsbook.

UCLA Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UCLA is 4-2-0 this year.

This season, the Bruins won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

UCLA's games this season have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The Bruins score 35.2 points per game, 15.6 more than the Huskies give up (19.6).

When UCLA puts up more than 19.6 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Bruins average 99.5 more yards per game (426.3) than the Huskies allow per outing (326.8).

When UCLA totals more than 326.8 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Bruins have turned the ball over five times, three fewer times than the Huskies have forced turnovers (8).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats