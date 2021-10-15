Publish date:
Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Oddsmakers heavily favor the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-4, 0-0 C-USA) when they visit the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-5, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in a matchup between C-USA foes at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. Western Kentucky is favored by 12.5 points. The over/under is set at 67.
Odds for Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Western Kentucky
-12.5
67
Over/Under Insights
- Western Kentucky and its opponents have gone over the current 67-point total in three of four games (75%) this season.
- Old Dominion's games have gone over 67 points in just one opportunity this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.1, is 2.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 67.9 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 0.9 more than the 67 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Hilltoppers games this season is 63.1, 3.9 points fewer than Saturday's total of 67 .
- In 2021, games involving the Monarchs have averaged a total of 55.5 points, 11.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Western Kentucky Stats and Trends
- Western Kentucky has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
- Western Kentucky's games this year have gone over the total in four out of four opportunities.
- The Hilltoppers average 10.9 more points per game (40.4) than the Monarchs allow (29.5).
- Western Kentucky is 2-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall this season when the team scores more than 29.5 points.
- The Hilltoppers collect 219.9 more yards per game (550.4) than the Monarchs allow per contest (330.5).
- In games that Western Kentucky amasses over 330.5 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.
- The Hilltoppers have five giveaways this season, while the Monarchs have five takeaways .
Old Dominion Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Old Dominion is 3-3-0 this year.
- The Monarchs have been underdogs by 12.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread twice.
- Old Dominion's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).
- This year the Monarchs score 14.7 fewer points per game (23.7) than the Hilltoppers give up (38.4).
- The Monarchs rack up 134.7 fewer yards per game (345.7) than the Hilltoppers allow (480.4).
- This season the Monarchs have turned the ball over 10 times, five more than the Hilltoppers' takeaways (5).
Season Stats
|Western Kentucky
|Stats
|Old Dominion
40.4
Avg. Points Scored
23.7
38.4
Avg. Points Allowed
29.5
550.4
Avg. Total Yards
345.7
480.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
330.5
5
Giveaways
10
5
Takeaways
5