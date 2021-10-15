Oct 2, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) passes the ball during the first quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers heavily favor the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-4, 0-0 C-USA) when they visit the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-5, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in a matchup between C-USA foes at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. Western Kentucky is favored by 12.5 points. The over/under is set at 67.

Odds for Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Western Kentucky -12.5 67

Over/Under Insights

Western Kentucky and its opponents have gone over the current 67-point total in three of four games (75%) this season.

Old Dominion's games have gone over 67 points in just one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.1, is 2.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 67.9 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 0.9 more than the 67 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Hilltoppers games this season is 63.1, 3.9 points fewer than Saturday's total of 67 .

In 2021, games involving the Monarchs have averaged a total of 55.5 points, 11.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

Western Kentucky has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

Western Kentucky's games this year have gone over the total in four out of four opportunities.

The Hilltoppers average 10.9 more points per game (40.4) than the Monarchs allow (29.5).

Western Kentucky is 2-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall this season when the team scores more than 29.5 points.

The Hilltoppers collect 219.9 more yards per game (550.4) than the Monarchs allow per contest (330.5).

In games that Western Kentucky amasses over 330.5 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

The Hilltoppers have five giveaways this season, while the Monarchs have five takeaways .

Old Dominion Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Old Dominion is 3-3-0 this year.

The Monarchs have been underdogs by 12.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Old Dominion's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).

This year the Monarchs score 14.7 fewer points per game (23.7) than the Hilltoppers give up (38.4).

The Monarchs rack up 134.7 fewer yards per game (345.7) than the Hilltoppers allow (480.4).

This season the Monarchs have turned the ball over 10 times, five more than the Hilltoppers' takeaways (5).

Season Stats