Sep 18, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Western Michigan Broncos running back La'Darius Jefferson (3) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Broncos won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Western Michigan Broncos (4-2, 0-0 MAC) are touchdown favorites when they host the Kent State Golden Flashes (3-3, 0-0 MAC) in conference play on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Waldo Stadium. The over/under is 66.5 in this matchup.

Odds for Western Michigan vs. Kent State

Favorite Spread Total Western Michigan -7 66.5

Over/Under Insights

Western Michigan has combined with its opponents to score more than 66.5 points only once this season.

Kent State and its opponents have combined to score more than 66.5 points in two games this season.

Saturday's total is 13 points higher than the combined 53.5 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to allow 54.8 points per game, 11.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Broncos and their opponents score an average of 60.2 points per game, 6.3 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 64.3 PPG average total in Golden Flashes games this season is 2.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Western Michigan Stats and Trends

Western Michigan has three wins against the spread in six games this year.

The Broncos have been favored by 7 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Western Michigan's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Broncos put up 3.8 fewer points per game (25.5) than the Golden Flashes allow (29.3).

The Broncos average 403.5 yards per game, 44.8 fewer yards than the 448.3 the Golden Flashes allow per outing.

When Western Michigan amasses over 448.3 yards, the team is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Broncos have six giveaways this season, while the Golden Flashes have 16 takeaways .

Kent State Stats and Trends

Kent State has covered the spread two times this season.

The Golden Flashes have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 7 points or more in three chances.

Kent State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in six opportunities (16.7%).

This year the Golden Flashes rack up just 2.5 more points per game (28) than the Broncos give up (25.5).

Kent State is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team scores more than 25.5 points.

The Golden Flashes rack up 464.2 yards per game, 151.9 more yards than the 312.3 the Broncos give up.

Kent State is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team picks up more than 312.3 yards.

The Golden Flashes have four giveaways this season, while the Broncos have eight takeaways .

Season Stats