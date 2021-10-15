Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) receives the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during their game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. michigan defense sad bad

The Wisconsin Badgers (2-3) bring college football's first-ranked rushing defense into a matchup with the Army Black Knights (4-1), who have the No. 2 rushing attack, on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Badgers are heavy, 14-point favorites. A total of 38.5 points has been set for this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Army

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Wisconsin -14 38.5

Over/Under Insights

Wisconsin's games this season have gone over 38.5 points three of five times.

In 80% of Army's games this season (4/5), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 38.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54, is 15.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 2.7 points under the 41.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Badgers games this season feature an average total of 46.5 points, a number eight points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 49.5 PPG average total in Black Knights games this season is 11 points more than this game's over/under.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

Wisconsin has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

The Badgers have been favored by 14 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Wisconsin's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Badgers average 19.6 points per game, comparable to the 20.8 per contest the Black Knights allow.

Wisconsin is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.8 points.

The Badgers collect 379.6 yards per game, 103.6 more yards than the 276 the Black Knights allow per outing.

When Wisconsin totals over 276 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This year, the Badgers have turned the ball over 14 times, nine more than the Black Knights' takeaways (5).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Wisconsin at SISportsbook.

Army Stats and Trends

Army has two wins against the spread in five games this season.

Army's games this year have hit the over in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).

This season the Black Knights rack up 14 more points per game (34.4) than the Badgers surrender (20.4).

Army is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 20.4 points.

The Black Knights rack up 170 more yards per game (387.8) than the Badgers give up (217.8).

When Army totals more than 217.8 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Black Knights have three giveaways this season, while the Badgers have three takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats