Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal (14) takes a moment in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Sportsbooks have posted player prop bets for Zach Pascal ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC South foes take the field in Week 6 when Pascal and the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) meet the Houston Texans (1-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 36.5 -114

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Colts vs. Texans Odds

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pascal's 18 receptions (28 targets) have netted him 204 yards (40.8 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Pascal has been the target of 28 of his team's 178 passing attempts this season, or 15.7% of the target share.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, Pascal has been on the receiving end of 40.9% of his team's 22 red zone pass attempts.

The Colts, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.8% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Pascal's matchup with the Texans.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Houston

In his seven matchups against the Texans, Pascal's 46.6 receiving yards average is 10.1 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (36.5).

Pascal, in seven matchups, had a touchdown catch four times. And he had multiple TDs in two of those four games.

The Texans are allowing 267.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.

The Texans have allowed seven passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Pascal hauled in three passes for 48 yards (16 yards per catch) while being targeted five times.

Over his last three outings, Pascal's nine receptions have yielded 123 yards (41.0 ypg). He's been targeted 17 times.

Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Zach Pascal 28 15.7% 18 204 3 9 40.9% Michael Pittman Jr. 43 24.2% 29 368 1 6 27.3% Jonathan Taylor 16 9.0% 14 197 1 1 4.5% Nyheim Hines 19 10.7% 14 124 0 0 0.0%

Powered By Data Skrive