Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (30) tackles Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon (28) in the second half of the NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Green Bay Packers defeated Cincinnati Bengals 25-22 in overtime. Green Bay Packers At Cincinnati Bengals 58

There will be player prop bet markets available for A.J. Dillon ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC North rivals square off in Week 6 when Dillon's Green Bay Packers (4-1) take the field against the Chicago Bears (3-2) at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Odds

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Packers vs. Bears Odds

A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Dillon has piled up 166 yards (33.2 per game) on 38 carries.

He also averages 17.6 receiving yards per game, catching nine passes for 88 yards and one touchdown.

He has received 38 of his team's 126 carries this season (30.2%).

The Packers have run 57.4% passing plays and 42.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Dillon's matchup with the Bears.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Rush TDs 0 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Chicago

Dillon finished with three rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Bears, 3.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Dillon did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Bears.

Dillon will go up against a Bears squad that allows 103.8 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 12th-ranked rush defense.

The Bears have allowed three rushing touchdowns, fourth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Dillon put together a 30-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Bengals, carrying the ball eight times.

Dillon added four catches for 49 yards and scored one receiving touchdown.

Over his last three outings, Dillon has 129 rushing yards (43.0 per game) on 29 carries.

He's also tacked on seven catches for 73 yards and one touchdown.

Dillon's Green Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt A.J. Dillon 38 30.2% 166 0 5 20.8% 4.4 Aaron Jones 70 55.6% 309 2 18 75.0% 4.4 Kylin Hill 7 5.6% 22 0 0 0.0% 3.1 Aaron Rodgers 7 5.6% 8 1 1 4.2% 1.1

Powered By Data Skrive