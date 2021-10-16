Publish date:
Aaron Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Green Bay vs. Chicago
There will be player props available for Aaron Jones before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC North opponents meet in Week 6 when Jones and the Green Bay Packers (4-1) take the field against the Chicago Bears (3-2) at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.
Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
59.5
-117
22.5
-120
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Packers vs. Bears Odds
Aaron Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jones' team-high 309 rushing yards (61.8 per game) have come on 70 carries, with two touchdowns.
- And he has tacked on 17 catches for 132 yards (26.4 per game) and three receiving TDs.
- His team has run the ball 126 times this season, and he's carried 70 of those attempts (55.6%).
- The Packers have run 57.4% passing plays and 42.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Chicago
- In his seven career matchups against the Bears, Jones averaged 41.6 rushing yards per game, 17.9 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Jones, in seven matchups against the Bears, has run for a TD three times (including multiple scores in one game).
- Jones will go up against a Bears squad that allows 103.8 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 12th-ranked rush defense.
- This season the Bears have given up three rushing TDs. They are ranked fourth in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's contest against the Bengals, Jones ran the ball 14 times for 103 yards (7.4 yards per carry).
- Jones has 233 rushing yards (77.7 ypg) on 48 carries with one touchdown in his last three games.
- He has tacked on nine catches for 71 yards (23.7 per game).
Jones' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Aaron Jones
70
55.6%
309
2
18
75.0%
4.4
A.J. Dillon
38
30.2%
166
0
5
20.8%
4.4
Kylin Hill
7
5.6%
22
0
0
0.0%
3.1
Aaron Rodgers
7
5.6%
8
1
1
4.2%
1.1
