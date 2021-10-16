Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) hands the ball to Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) in the second half of the NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Green Bay Packers defeated Cincinnati Bengals 25-22 in overtime. Green Bay Packers At Cincinnati Bengals 65

There will be player props available for Aaron Jones before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC North opponents meet in Week 6 when Jones and the Green Bay Packers (4-1) take the field against the Chicago Bears (3-2) at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds

Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 59.5 -117 22.5 -120

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Packers vs. Bears Odds

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones' team-high 309 rushing yards (61.8 per game) have come on 70 carries, with two touchdowns.

And he has tacked on 17 catches for 132 yards (26.4 per game) and three receiving TDs.

His team has run the ball 126 times this season, and he's carried 70 of those attempts (55.6%).

The Packers have run 57.4% passing plays and 42.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Chicago

In his seven career matchups against the Bears, Jones averaged 41.6 rushing yards per game, 17.9 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Jones, in seven matchups against the Bears, has run for a TD three times (including multiple scores in one game).

Jones will go up against a Bears squad that allows 103.8 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 12th-ranked rush defense.

This season the Bears have given up three rushing TDs. They are ranked fourth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's contest against the Bengals, Jones ran the ball 14 times for 103 yards (7.4 yards per carry).

Jones has 233 rushing yards (77.7 ypg) on 48 carries with one touchdown in his last three games.

He has tacked on nine catches for 71 yards (23.7 per game).

Jones' Green Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Aaron Jones 70 55.6% 309 2 18 75.0% 4.4 A.J. Dillon 38 30.2% 166 0 5 20.8% 4.4 Kylin Hill 7 5.6% 22 0 0 0.0% 3.1 Aaron Rodgers 7 5.6% 8 1 1 4.2% 1.1

Powered By Data Skrive