Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Aaron Rodgers for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Rodgers' Green Bay Packers (4-1) and the Chicago Bears (3-2) play in a Week 6 matchup between NFC North opponents at Soldier Field.

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds

Pass Yds Pass Yds Payout Pass Tds Pass Tds Payout 261.5 -114 1.5 -230

Packers vs. Bears Odds

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Rodgers has passed for 1,241 yards (248.2 per game) while completing 65.6% of his passes (107-for-163), with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions.

He's also rushed seven times for eight yards and one touchdown, averaging 1.6 yards per game.

The Packers, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.4% of the time while running the ball 42.6% of the time.

Rodgers has thrown 26 passes in the red zone this season, 50.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 1 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 4 2+ Pass TDs 4 1+ Rush TDs 4

Matchup vs. Chicago

In nine matchups against the Bears, Rodgers averaged 241.6 passing yards per game, 19.9 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.

Rodgers threw a touchdown pass seven times and multiple TDS five times over five of those contests against the Bears.

Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.

This week Rodgers will face the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense (255.8 yards allowed per game).

With eight passing TDs conceded this season, the Bears defense is ranked 14th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Bengals last week, Rodgers went 27-for-39 (69.2%) for 344 yards with two touchdown passes and one interception.

Over his last three games, Rodgers has collected 853 passing yards (284.3 per game) while going 70-for-108 (64.8% completion percentage) and throwing six touchdowns and one interception.

He has tacked on two rushing yards on three carries with one touchdown, averaging 0.7 yards per game.

Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Davante Adams 61 35.9% 42 579 2 7 25.0% Randall Cobb 14 8.2% 11 157 2 3 10.7% Aaron Jones 19 11.2% 17 132 3 6 21.4%

