Publish date:
Aaron Rodgers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Green Bay vs. Chicago
Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Aaron Rodgers for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Rodgers' Green Bay Packers (4-1) and the Chicago Bears (3-2) play in a Week 6 matchup between NFC North opponents at Soldier Field.
Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds
|Pass Yds
|Pass Yds Payout
|Pass Tds
|Pass Tds Payout
261.5
-114
1.5
-230
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Packers vs. Bears Odds
Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Rodgers has passed for 1,241 yards (248.2 per game) while completing 65.6% of his passes (107-for-163), with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He's also rushed seven times for eight yards and one touchdown, averaging 1.6 yards per game.
- The Packers, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.4% of the time while running the ball 42.6% of the time.
- Rodgers has thrown 26 passes in the red zone this season, 50.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
1
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
4
2+ Pass TDs
4
1+ Rush TDs
4
Matchup vs. Chicago
- In nine matchups against the Bears, Rodgers averaged 241.6 passing yards per game, 19.9 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
- Rodgers threw a touchdown pass seven times and multiple TDS five times over five of those contests against the Bears.
- Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.
- This week Rodgers will face the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense (255.8 yards allowed per game).
- With eight passing TDs conceded this season, the Bears defense is ranked 14th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Bengals last week, Rodgers went 27-for-39 (69.2%) for 344 yards with two touchdown passes and one interception.
- Over his last three games, Rodgers has collected 853 passing yards (284.3 per game) while going 70-for-108 (64.8% completion percentage) and throwing six touchdowns and one interception.
- He has tacked on two rushing yards on three carries with one touchdown, averaging 0.7 yards per game.
Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Davante Adams
61
35.9%
42
579
2
7
25.0%
Randall Cobb
14
8.2%
11
157
2
3
10.7%
Aaron Jones
19
11.2%
17
132
3
6
21.4%
