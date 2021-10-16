Publish date:
Adam Thielen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Minnesota vs. Carolina
Oddsmakers have posted player prop bet markets for Adam Thielen ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Thielen's Minnesota Vikings (2-3) and the Carolina Panthers (3-2) hit the field in Week 6 at Bank of America Stadium.
Adam Thielen Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
49.5
-115
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Vikings vs. Panthers Odds
Adam Thielen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Thielen's stat line reveals 26 catches for 267 yards and four touchdowns. He puts up 53.4 yards per game, and has been targeted 37 times.
- So far this season, 19.3% of the 192 passes thrown by his team have gone Thielen's way.
- With four targets in the red zone this season, Thielen has been on the receiving end of 25.0% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts.
- The Vikings have run 58.9% passing plays and 41.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
0
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Carolina
- Thielen has averaged 67 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups against the Panthers, 17.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In two matchups, Thielen has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Panthers.
- The 184.6 passing yards the Panthers allow per game makes them the NFL's best pass defense this season.
- At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Panthers defense is ranked 10th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Lions, Thielen hauled in two passes for 40 yards (20 yards per catch) while being targeted three times.
- Thielen has added 136 yards on 11 grabs and one touchdown over his last three games. He was targeted 20 times and put up 45.3 receiving yards per game.
Thielen's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Adam Thielen
37
19.3%
26
267
4
4
25.0%
Justin Jefferson
45
23.4%
33
462
3
5
31.2%
K.J. Osborn
28
14.6%
20
233
1
0
0.0%
Tyler Conklin
25
13.0%
19
169
1
3
18.8%
