Oct 10, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) and inside linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) in action during the game between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers have posted player prop bet markets for Adam Thielen ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Thielen's Minnesota Vikings (2-3) and the Carolina Panthers (3-2) hit the field in Week 6 at Bank of America Stadium.

Adam Thielen Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 49.5 -115

Vikings vs. Panthers Odds

Adam Thielen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Thielen's stat line reveals 26 catches for 267 yards and four touchdowns. He puts up 53.4 yards per game, and has been targeted 37 times.

So far this season, 19.3% of the 192 passes thrown by his team have gone Thielen's way.

With four targets in the red zone this season, Thielen has been on the receiving end of 25.0% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings have run 58.9% passing plays and 41.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Carolina

Thielen has averaged 67 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups against the Panthers, 17.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In two matchups, Thielen has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Panthers.

The 184.6 passing yards the Panthers allow per game makes them the NFL's best pass defense this season.

At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Panthers defense is ranked 10th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Lions, Thielen hauled in two passes for 40 yards (20 yards per catch) while being targeted three times.

Thielen has added 136 yards on 11 grabs and one touchdown over his last three games. He was targeted 20 times and put up 45.3 receiving yards per game.

Thielen's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Adam Thielen 37 19.3% 26 267 4 4 25.0% Justin Jefferson 45 23.4% 33 462 3 5 31.2% K.J. Osborn 28 14.6% 20 233 1 0 0.0% Tyler Conklin 25 13.0% 19 169 1 3 18.8%

