Oct 9, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) drops back against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Two of the nation's top passing attacks meet when the No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1, 0-0 SEC) bring college football's 16th-ranked passing offense into a matchup with the Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-2, 0-0 SEC), who have the No. 5 passing offense, on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Crimson Tide are heavy, 17-point favorites. The game has a point total set at 58.

Odds for Alabama vs. Mississippi State

Favorite Spread Total Alabama -17 58

Over/Under Insights

Alabama and its opponents have gone over the current 58-point total in five of six games this season.

Mississippi State's games have gone over 58 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 72.1, is 14.1 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 11 points more than the 47 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Crimson Tide games this season is 61.9, 3.9 points above Saturday's over/under of 58.

The 54.5 PPG average total in Bulldogs games this season is 3.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Alabama Stats and Trends

Alabama has three wins against the spread in six games this year.

This season, the Crimson Tide have two ATS wins in four games as a favorite of 17 points or more.

Alabama's games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

The Crimson Tide score 44.3 points per game, 19.3 more than the Bulldogs give up per outing (25).

Alabama is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 25 points.

The Crimson Tide rack up 153.3 more yards per game (471.3) than the Bulldogs give up per matchup (318).

When Alabama churns out over 318 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Crimson Tide have five giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have eight takeaways .

Mississippi State Stats and Trends

Mississippi State has covered the spread twice this year.

Mississippi State's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Bulldogs put up 27.8 points per game, 5.8 more than the Crimson Tide surrender (22).

When Mississippi State scores more than 22 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Bulldogs collect 127.9 more yards per game (428.6) than the Crimson Tide allow per matchup (300.7).

In games that Mississippi State picks up over 300.7 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over seven times, two fewer times than the Crimson Tide have forced turnovers (9).

Season Stats