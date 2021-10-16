Publish date:
Alabama vs. Mississippi State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Two of the nation's top passing attacks meet when the No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1, 0-0 SEC) bring college football's 16th-ranked passing offense into a matchup with the Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-2, 0-0 SEC), who have the No. 5 passing offense, on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Crimson Tide are heavy, 17-point favorites. The game has a point total set at 58.
Odds for Alabama vs. Mississippi State
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Alabama
-17
58
Over/Under Insights
- Alabama and its opponents have gone over the current 58-point total in five of six games this season.
- Mississippi State's games have gone over 58 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 72.1, is 14.1 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 11 points more than the 47 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Crimson Tide games this season is 61.9, 3.9 points above Saturday's over/under of 58.
- The 54.5 PPG average total in Bulldogs games this season is 3.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Alabama Stats and Trends
- Alabama has three wins against the spread in six games this year.
- This season, the Crimson Tide have two ATS wins in four games as a favorite of 17 points or more.
- Alabama's games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).
- The Crimson Tide score 44.3 points per game, 19.3 more than the Bulldogs give up per outing (25).
- Alabama is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 25 points.
- The Crimson Tide rack up 153.3 more yards per game (471.3) than the Bulldogs give up per matchup (318).
- When Alabama churns out over 318 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Crimson Tide have five giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have eight takeaways .
Mississippi State Stats and Trends
- Mississippi State has covered the spread twice this year.
- Mississippi State's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).
- The Bulldogs put up 27.8 points per game, 5.8 more than the Crimson Tide surrender (22).
- When Mississippi State scores more than 22 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Bulldogs collect 127.9 more yards per game (428.6) than the Crimson Tide allow per matchup (300.7).
- In games that Mississippi State picks up over 300.7 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Bulldogs have turned the ball over seven times, two fewer times than the Crimson Tide have forced turnovers (9).
Season Stats
|Alabama
|Stats
|Mississippi State
44.3
Avg. Points Scored
27.8
22
Avg. Points Allowed
25
471.3
Avg. Total Yards
428.6
300.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
318
5
Giveaways
7
9
Takeaways
8