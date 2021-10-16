Dec 27, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson II (12) is stopped by Jacksonville Jaguars safety Josh Jones (29) during the first quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop bet markets available for Allen Robinson II before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC North rivals meet in Week 6 when Robinson and the Chicago Bears (3-2) square off against the Green Bay Packers (4-1) at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Allen Robinson II Prop Bet Odds

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Bears vs. Packers Odds

Allen Robinson II Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Robinson's 17 catches (on 29 targets) have led to 181 receiving yards (36.2 per game) and one touchdown.

So far this season, 23.8% of the 122 passes thrown by his team have gone Robinson's way.

With three targets in the red zone this season, Robinson has been on the receiving end of 27.3% of his team's 11 red zone pass attempts.

The Bears, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 45.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 55.0% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Against the Packers, Robinson has averaged 75 receiving yards per game over his seven career matchups, 75.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In seven matchups versus the Packers, Robinson has had a TD catch once (including multiple scores in that game).

Note: Robinson's stats vs. Packers date back to 2016.

The Packers have the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 233.4 yards per game through the air.

The Packers' defense is 27th in the league, allowing 2.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Raiders last week, Robinson was targeted five times and totaled 32 yards on four receptions.

Robinson's nine catches (14 targets) have netted him 122 yards (40.7 ypg) during his last three games.

Robinson's Chicago Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Allen Robinson II 29 23.8% 17 181 1 3 27.3% Darnell Mooney 31 25.4% 20 261 0 2 18.2% Cole Kmet 19 15.6% 10 81 0 1 9.1% Marquise Goodwin 12 9.8% 6 63 0 1 9.1%

