Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) and wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) celebrate a touchdown in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any wagers on Amari Cooper's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Cooper and the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) square off against the New England Patriots (2-3) in Week 6 at Gillette Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 63.5 -117

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Cowboys vs. Patriots Odds

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cooper has caught 25 passes on 35 targets for 318 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 63.6 yards per game.

Cooper has been the target of 35 of his team's 166 passing attempts this season, or 21.1% of the target share.

Cooper (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 32.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.

The Cowboys, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.5% of the time while running the football 49.5% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cooper's matchup with the Patriots.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. New England

Cooper's 14 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Patriots are 49.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Cooper has caught a touchdown pass against the Patriots once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Cooper's stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.

The Patriots have the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 224.2 yards per game through the air.

The Patriots' defense is fifth in the NFL, conceding 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Giants last week, Cooper was targeted six times and racked up 60 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Cooper's over his last three outings stat line reveals nine catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 51.7 yards per game, and was targeted 13 times.

Cooper's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Amari Cooper 35 21.1% 25 318 4 8 32.0% CeeDee Lamb 38 22.9% 24 348 2 4 16.0% Dalton Schultz 31 18.7% 26 280 3 4 16.0% Cedrick Wilson 12 7.2% 10 126 2 1 4.0%

Powered By Data Skrive