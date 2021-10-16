Publish date:
Amari Cooper Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Dallas vs. New England
Before placing any wagers on Amari Cooper's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Cooper and the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) square off against the New England Patriots (2-3) in Week 6 at Gillette Stadium.
Amari Cooper Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
63.5
-117
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Cowboys vs. Patriots Odds
Amari Cooper Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cooper has caught 25 passes on 35 targets for 318 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 63.6 yards per game.
- Cooper has been the target of 35 of his team's 166 passing attempts this season, or 21.1% of the target share.
- Cooper (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 32.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cowboys, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.5% of the time while running the football 49.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. New England
- Cooper's 14 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Patriots are 49.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Cooper has caught a touchdown pass against the Patriots once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Note: Cooper's stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.
- The Patriots have the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 224.2 yards per game through the air.
- The Patriots' defense is fifth in the NFL, conceding 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Giants last week, Cooper was targeted six times and racked up 60 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Cooper's over his last three outings stat line reveals nine catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 51.7 yards per game, and was targeted 13 times.
Cooper's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Amari Cooper
35
21.1%
25
318
4
8
32.0%
CeeDee Lamb
38
22.9%
24
348
2
4
16.0%
Dalton Schultz
31
18.7%
26
280
3
4
16.0%
Cedrick Wilson
12
7.2%
10
126
2
1
4.0%
