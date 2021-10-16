Publish date:
Antonio Gibson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Washington vs. Kansas City
Antonio Gibson will have several player prop bet markets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Gibson's Washington Football Team (2-3) and the Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) go toe-to-toe in a Week 6 matchup from FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
69.5
-115
14.5
-113
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Washington vs. Chiefs Odds
Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gibson has had 79 attempts for a team-leading 313 rushing yards (62.6 per game) and scored three touchdowns.
- He's also caught 10 passes for 119 yards (23.8 per game) with one touchdown.
- He has received 79 of his team's 135 carries this season (58.5%).
- The Football Team, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.0% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
1
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Gibson will go up against a Chiefs squad that allows 141.0 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 30th-ranked rush defense.
- The Chiefs have given up nine rushing touchdowns, 30th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Saints last week, Gibson rushed 20 times for 60 yards and scored two touchdowns.
- Gibson added two catches for 12 yards.
- Over his last three games, Gibson has rushed for 154 yards (51.3 per game) on 46 carries with three touchdowns.
- He also has 97 receiving yards (32.3 per game) on five catches, with one TD.
Gibson's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Antonio Gibson
79
58.5%
313
3
10
45.5%
4.0
Taylor Heinicke
25
18.5%
127
1
5
22.7%
5.1
J.D. McKissic
17
12.6%
55
1
4
18.2%
3.2
Jaret Patterson
8
5.9%
23
0
1
4.5%
2.9
