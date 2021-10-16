October 16, 2021
Antonio Gibson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Washington vs. Kansas City

Oct 10, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) carries the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Antonio Gibson will have several player prop bet markets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Gibson's Washington Football Team (2-3) and the Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) go toe-to-toe in a Week 6 matchup from FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds

Rush YdsRush Yds PayoutRec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

69.5

-115

14.5

-113

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Washington vs. Chiefs Odds

Season Stats

  • Gibson has had 79 attempts for a team-leading 313 rushing yards (62.6 per game) and scored three touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 10 passes for 119 yards (23.8 per game) with one touchdown.
  • He has received 79 of his team's 135 carries this season (58.5%).
  • The Football Team, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.0% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Gibson will go up against a Chiefs squad that allows 141.0 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 30th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Chiefs have given up nine rushing touchdowns, 30th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Saints last week, Gibson rushed 20 times for 60 yards and scored two touchdowns.
  • Gibson added two catches for 12 yards.
  • Over his last three games, Gibson has rushed for 154 yards (51.3 per game) on 46 carries with three touchdowns.
  • He also has 97 receiving yards (32.3 per game) on five catches, with one TD.

Gibson's Washington Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Antonio Gibson

79

58.5%

313

3

10

45.5%

4.0

Taylor Heinicke

25

18.5%

127

1

5

22.7%

5.1

J.D. McKissic

17

12.6%

55

1

4

18.2%

3.2

Jaret Patterson

8

5.9%

23

0

1

4.5%

2.9

