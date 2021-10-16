Oct 10, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) carries the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Antonio Gibson will have several player prop bet markets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Gibson's Washington Football Team (2-3) and the Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) go toe-to-toe in a Week 6 matchup from FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds

Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 69.5 -115 14.5 -113

Washington vs. Chiefs Odds

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gibson has had 79 attempts for a team-leading 313 rushing yards (62.6 per game) and scored three touchdowns.

He's also caught 10 passes for 119 yards (23.8 per game) with one touchdown.

He has received 79 of his team's 135 carries this season (58.5%).

The Football Team, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.0% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Gibson will go up against a Chiefs squad that allows 141.0 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 30th-ranked rush defense.

The Chiefs have given up nine rushing touchdowns, 30th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Saints last week, Gibson rushed 20 times for 60 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Gibson added two catches for 12 yards.

Over his last three games, Gibson has rushed for 154 yards (51.3 per game) on 46 carries with three touchdowns.

He also has 97 receiving yards (32.3 per game) on five catches, with one TD.

Gibson's Washington Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Antonio Gibson 79 58.5% 313 3 10 45.5% 4.0 Taylor Heinicke 25 18.5% 127 1 5 22.7% 5.1 J.D. McKissic 17 12.6% 55 1 4 18.2% 3.2 Jaret Patterson 8 5.9% 23 0 1 4.5% 2.9

