Pac-12 foes meet when the Utah Utes (3-2, 0-0 Pac-12) host the No. 18 Arizona State Sun Devils (5-1, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Utah is favored by 1 point. A total of 51 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Utah vs. Arizona State

Favorite Spread Total Utah -1 51

Over/Under Insights

Utah and its opponents have combined for 51 points just two times this season.

Arizona State has combined with its opponents to score more than 51 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.1, is 13.1 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 11.8 points greater than the 39.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Utes games have an average total of 49.8 points this season, 1.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 52.2 PPG average total in Sun Devils games this season is 1.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Utah Stats and Trends

So far this season Utah has one win against the spread.

The Utes have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 1 point or more in three chances.

Utah's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

This year, the Utes put up 14.6 more points per game (30.8) than the Sun Devils surrender (16.2).

Utah is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall this season when the team records more than 16.2 points.

The Utes rack up 91.4 more yards per game (390.4) than the Sun Devils give up per outing (299).

In games that Utah piles up over 299 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Utes have turned the ball over eight times this season, one fewer than the Sun Devils have forced (9).

Arizona State Stats and Trends

Arizona State is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Sun Devils covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 1 point or more.

Arizona State's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

This year the Sun Devils score 10.3 more points per game (33.3) than the Utes surrender (23).

Arizona State is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team records more than 23 points.

The Sun Devils average 100.8 more yards per game (440.2) than the Utes give up per matchup (339.4).

Arizona State is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team picks up over 339.4 yards.

This season the Sun Devils have turned the ball over nine times, two more than the Utes' takeaways (7).

