The No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2, 0-0 SEC) and the ninth-ranked rushing attack will square off against the Auburn Tigers (4-2, 0-0 SEC) and the 23rd-ranked rush defense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Razorbacks are favored by 4.5 points in the outing. The total for this matchup has been set at 54 points.

Odds for Arkansas vs. Auburn

Favorite Spread Total Arkansas -4.5 54

Over/Under Insights

Arkansas and its opponents have gone over the current 54-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.

Auburn's games have gone over 54 points in three of six chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 67.3, is 13.3 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 10.3 points more than the 43.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Razorbacks games this season is 53.1, 0.9 points fewer than Saturday's total of 54 .

In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 54.3 points, 0.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Arkansas Stats and Trends

Arkansas is 6-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Razorbacks have been favored by 4.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Arkansas' games this year have hit the over in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).

The Razorbacks score 32.3 points per game, 13.1 more than the Tigers give up per matchup (19.2).

Arkansas is 6-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 19.2 points.

The Razorbacks average 137.4 more yards per game (459.7) than the Tigers give up per contest (322.3).

When Arkansas amasses over 322.3 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Razorbacks have four giveaways this season, while the Tigers have five takeaways .

Auburn Stats and Trends

In Auburn's six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Tigers are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.

Auburn's games this season have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

The Tigers score 35.0 points per game, 10.5 more than the Razorbacks allow (24.5).

Auburn is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team scores more than 24.5 points.

The Tigers collect 113.8 more yards per game (451.3) than the Razorbacks allow per outing (337.5).

In games that Auburn picks up over 337.5 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This year the Tigers have four turnovers, two fewer than the Razorbacks have takeaways (6).

