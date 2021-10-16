October 16, 2021
Austin Ekeler Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Los Angeles vs. Baltimore

Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) moves the ball for first down against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Ekeler has player props available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Ekeler and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-1) play the Baltimore Ravens (4-1) in Week 6 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds

Rush YdsRush Yds Payout

57.5

-114

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Chargers vs. Ravens Odds

Season Stats

  • Ekeler's team-high 349 rushing yards (69.8 per game) have come on 67 carries, with four touchdowns.
  • He also averages 38.8 receiving yards per game, catching 23 passes for 194 yards and three touchdowns.
  • He has handled 67, or 52.8%, of his team's 127 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Chargers have thrown the ball in 62.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

3

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Against the Ravens, Ekeler's 14.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups are 43.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Ekeler, in two matchups against the Ravens, has not run for a TD.
  • Ekeler will go up against a Ravens squad that allows 93.2 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's seventh-ranked rush defense.
  • This season the Ravens have conceded six rushing TDs. They are ranked 21st in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Browns, Ekeler carried the ball 17 times for 66 yards and scored two touchdowns.
  • He chipped in with five receptions for 53 yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.
  • Ekeler has 238 yards on 43 carries (79.3 ypg) with three rushing touchdowns over his last three games.
  • Ekeler also has 14 catches for 133 yards (44.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Austin Ekeler

67

52.8%

349

4

18

50.0%

5.2

Larry Rountree III

24

18.9%

60

0

5

13.9%

2.5

Justin Herbert

19

15.0%

60

1

10

27.8%

3.2

Jalen Guyton

4

3.1%

32

0

0

0.0%

8.0

