Publish date:
Austin Ekeler Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Los Angeles vs. Baltimore
Austin Ekeler has player props available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Ekeler and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-1) play the Baltimore Ravens (4-1) in Week 6 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
57.5
-114
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Chargers vs. Ravens Odds
Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Ekeler's team-high 349 rushing yards (69.8 per game) have come on 67 carries, with four touchdowns.
- He also averages 38.8 receiving yards per game, catching 23 passes for 194 yards and three touchdowns.
- He has handled 67, or 52.8%, of his team's 127 rushing attempts this season.
- The Chargers have thrown the ball in 62.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
3
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- Against the Ravens, Ekeler's 14.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups are 43.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Ekeler, in two matchups against the Ravens, has not run for a TD.
- Ekeler will go up against a Ravens squad that allows 93.2 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's seventh-ranked rush defense.
- This season the Ravens have conceded six rushing TDs. They are ranked 21st in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Browns, Ekeler carried the ball 17 times for 66 yards and scored two touchdowns.
- He chipped in with five receptions for 53 yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.
- Ekeler has 238 yards on 43 carries (79.3 ypg) with three rushing touchdowns over his last three games.
- Ekeler also has 14 catches for 133 yards (44.3 per game) and three touchdowns.
Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Austin Ekeler
67
52.8%
349
4
18
50.0%
5.2
Larry Rountree III
24
18.9%
60
0
5
13.9%
2.5
Justin Herbert
19
15.0%
60
1
10
27.8%
3.2
Jalen Guyton
4
3.1%
32
0
0
0.0%
8.0
