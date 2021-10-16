Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) moves the ball for first down against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Ekeler has player props available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Ekeler and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-1) play the Baltimore Ravens (4-1) in Week 6 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds

Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout 57.5 -114

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Chargers vs. Ravens Odds

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ekeler's team-high 349 rushing yards (69.8 per game) have come on 67 carries, with four touchdowns.

He also averages 38.8 receiving yards per game, catching 23 passes for 194 yards and three touchdowns.

He has handled 67, or 52.8%, of his team's 127 rushing attempts this season.

The Chargers have thrown the ball in 62.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 3

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Against the Ravens, Ekeler's 14.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups are 43.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Ekeler, in two matchups against the Ravens, has not run for a TD.

Ekeler will go up against a Ravens squad that allows 93.2 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's seventh-ranked rush defense.

This season the Ravens have conceded six rushing TDs. They are ranked 21st in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Browns, Ekeler carried the ball 17 times for 66 yards and scored two touchdowns.

He chipped in with five receptions for 53 yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.

Ekeler has 238 yards on 43 carries (79.3 ypg) with three rushing touchdowns over his last three games.

Ekeler also has 14 catches for 133 yards (44.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Austin Ekeler 67 52.8% 349 4 18 50.0% 5.2 Larry Rountree III 24 18.9% 60 0 5 13.9% 2.5 Justin Herbert 19 15.0% 60 1 10 27.8% 3.2 Jalen Guyton 4 3.1% 32 0 0 0.0% 8.0

