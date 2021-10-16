Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Baker Cover 2

Baker Mayfield will have several player prop bet markets available when he suits up on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. Mayfield's Cleveland Browns (3-2) and the Arizona Cardinals (5-0) square off in a Week 6 matchup from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Odds

Pass Yds Pass Yds Payout Pass Tds Pass Tds Payout Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout 237.5 -114 1.5 -108 10.5 -108

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Browns vs. Cardinals Odds

Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mayfield has passed for 1,240 yards (248.0 per game) while completing 66.9% of his passes (97-for-145), with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 67 rushing yards (13.4 ypg) on 17 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The Browns, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 45.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 54.7% of the time.

Mayfield accounts for 24.6% of his team's red zone plays, with 14 of his 145 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 3 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 3

Matchup vs. Arizona

Mayfield threw for 247 passing yards one matchup against the Cardinals, 9.5 more yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mayfield threw multiple touchdown passes in that contest against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals have the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 230.6 yards per game through the air.

The Cardinals have allowed seven passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Chargers, Mayfield went 23-for-32 (71.9 percent) for 305 yards, while tossing two touchdowns.

Mayfield has passed for 706 yards while completing 59.4% of his throws (57-of-96), with three touchdowns and zero interceptions (235.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.

He has tacked on 50 rushing yards on eight carries, averaging 16.7 yards per game.

Mayfield's Cleveland Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % David Njoku 17 11.7% 14 260 1 2 14.3% Kareem Hunt 21 14.5% 17 149 0 2 14.3% Rashard Higgins 16 11.0% 11 143 1 2 14.3%

