Baker Mayfield Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Cleveland vs. Arizona
Baker Mayfield will have several player prop bet markets available when he suits up on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. Mayfield's Cleveland Browns (3-2) and the Arizona Cardinals (5-0) square off in a Week 6 matchup from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.
Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Odds
|Pass Yds
|Pass Yds Payout
|Pass Tds
|Pass Tds Payout
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
237.5
-114
1.5
-108
10.5
-108
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Browns vs. Cardinals Odds
Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mayfield has passed for 1,240 yards (248.0 per game) while completing 66.9% of his passes (97-for-145), with four touchdowns and two interceptions.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 67 rushing yards (13.4 ypg) on 17 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- The Browns, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 45.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 54.7% of the time.
- Mayfield accounts for 24.6% of his team's red zone plays, with 14 of his 145 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
3
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
3
Matchup vs. Arizona
- Mayfield threw for 247 passing yards one matchup against the Cardinals, 9.5 more yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Mayfield threw multiple touchdown passes in that contest against the Cardinals.
- The Cardinals have the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 230.6 yards per game through the air.
- The Cardinals have allowed seven passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Chargers, Mayfield went 23-for-32 (71.9 percent) for 305 yards, while tossing two touchdowns.
- Mayfield has passed for 706 yards while completing 59.4% of his throws (57-of-96), with three touchdowns and zero interceptions (235.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.
- He has tacked on 50 rushing yards on eight carries, averaging 16.7 yards per game.
Mayfield's Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
David Njoku
17
11.7%
14
260
1
2
14.3%
Kareem Hunt
21
14.5%
17
149
0
2
14.3%
Rashard Higgins
16
11.0%
11
143
1
2
14.3%
